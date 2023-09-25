Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev has lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's address at the UN General Assembly for its principled adherence to international law and fairness in safeguarding Baku's interests.

Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, asserting that the imposition of any other status for the region would never be accepted.

"We have supported the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia from the beginning. However, we see that Armenia has not fully seized this historic opportunity," Erdogan said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave on Monday upon the invitation of his counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties are 'exceptional', Turkish President Erdogan says, pledging Ankara to continue efforts to strengthen cooperation in every field with Baku

It is a matter of pride for Türkiye that Azerbaijan's anti-terror activities in Karabakh completed successfully and with utmost respect for civilians, the President Erdogan adds.

Last week, Azerbaijan launched "counter-terrorism measures" in Karabakh to uphold provisions outlined in a November 2020 trilateral peace agreement it signed with Russia and Armenia following 44 days of clashes with Yerevan.

With Azerbaijan's latest victory, new windows of opportunity have opened for comprehensive normalisation in region, Turkish President Erdogan says.

"Azerbaijan, Türkiye ‘want peace, stability in region, not war," says Azerbaijani President Aliyev.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan has ensured that the humanitarian aid is delivered to Armenian people living there," he added.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

"We expect Armenia to take sincere steps for stability in region," Turkish President Erdogan says.

Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are set to meet on October 5 in the Spanish city of Granada to discuss the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries.

Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline

Ankara and Baku agreed in 2020, in a memorandum of understanding, to supply natural gas from Türkiye to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline will deepen Türkiye's partnership with Azerbaijan and will contribute to Europe's energy supply security," President Erdogan says.

The new 85-kilometre gas pipeline will run from Türkiye's eastern province of Igdir to Sederek in western Azerbaijan, with an annual capacity of 500 million cubic metres (mcm) and a daily capacity of 1.5 mcm.

The project will be realised through a partnership between Türkiye's crude oil and natural gas pipeline trading company BOTAS and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR.

On 2021, Türkiye and Azerbaijan have signed the “Shusha Declaration”, a pact that focuses on defence cooperation and establishing new transportation routes.

"Shusha Declaration has raised Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations to new level," says Azerbaijani President Aliyev, adding relations are at 'highest level'.