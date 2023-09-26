Although nine out of 10 Black people in France report that they are exposed to discrimination, the government ignores the problems caused by racism in the country, French politician and activist Patrick Lozes has said.

In an interview with Anadolu news agency on Monday, Lozes, the founder and president of the Representative Council of Black Associations (CRAN), evaluated the racism and discrimination that Black people in France face daily.

Drawing attention to a survey conducted by the independent research company Ipsos on Black people in France, Lozes said: “What the participants of the survey say is that there is discrimination in many areas of life. An overwhelming majority, 91 percent of Black people in France, say they are exposed to discrimination in daily life. This means that discrimination is a huge concern for almost every Black French.”

Noting that Black people face discrimination when looking for a home and a job, Lozes explained: "When you call and say you want a house, the person you are talking to tells you on the phone that the house is available, but when he realizes that you are Black, he may say that the house is not available.

"You will not be promoted. When you apply for a job, you send your resume and a few minutes later you are informed that the position is now filled. However, the position is still open to someone else who applied for the same position a few minutes after you."

Pointing out that Black people are not sufficiently included in the French National Assembly, in high-level positions in the army, or in managerial positions in companies, Lozes said there is prejudice against Black people.

Lozes underlined that people think that Black people are not "talented enough".

"When you're elected to the National Assembly, even your parliamentary colleagues can be racist towards you."

Ethnic profiling by police

Stating that the French police carry out ethnic profiling of Black people, Lozes said: "When you ask Black people about what is happening in daily life, most of them say they are subject to more police checks and questioning than non-Black people."

He also clarified that not every police officer is racist, but "there is racism within the police force."

Emphasizing that it is wrong to criminalize Black people because of their skin colour, Lozes said: “We should not be subjected to racism in our own country just because of our skin colour. This is not fair. It is not fair for this country, which I appreciate and love. I would like France to be recognised as a country where there is equality, and racism is eliminated."

'Black people and French media'

Referring to the perception the media is creating about Black people, Lozes said: "I do not understand why newspapers, when a crime is committed somewhere, only report the crime, but when a Black person commits the crime, they emphasize that the crime was committed by a Black person."

Pointing out that the French media gives more coverage to issues of racism against Black people than in the past, Lozes said: “Very few of the journalists in the most popular newspaper, Le Monde, or any television channel, are Black. That's why I say to the media that it's great to cover racism, but you have to look at yourself and do what you want other people to do."

'Government denial'

Noting that the biggest problem in France is ignoring racist and discriminatory practices against Black people, Lozes said: "It is important for France to accept that there is discrimination in the country and fight against this discrimination. But the government does not accept that there are discrimination problems that harm almost all Black people."

Lamenting that he was also discriminated against throughout his career, Lozes said: “I laugh at this now. But when I went to my workplace for the first time in a suit, no one thought I was the boss because they are not used to seeing Black people in managerial positions.”

Lozes stated he left his position as president of CRAN in 2011 to become a candidate in the presidential election in France, and that an investigation was launched against him in December the same year.