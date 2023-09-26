WORLD
5 MIN READ
Almost all Black people face racial bigotry in France, activist warns
Black people in France are experiencing unjust treatment in state institutions and in daily life, according to a Black association in the country.
Almost all Black people face racial bigotry in France, activist warns
Politician and activist Patrick Lozes says Black people are not getting promoted and job positions are filled by others. Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
September 26, 2023

Although nine out of 10 Black people in France report that they are exposed to discrimination, the government ignores the problems caused by racism in the country, French politician and activist Patrick Lozes has said.

In an interview with Anadolu news agency on Monday, Lozes, the founder and president of the Representative Council of Black Associations (CRAN), evaluated the racism and discrimination that Black people in France face daily.

Drawing attention to a survey conducted by the independent research company Ipsos on Black people in France, Lozes said: “What the participants of the survey say is that there is discrimination in many areas of life. An overwhelming majority, 91 percent of Black people in France, say they are exposed to discrimination in daily life. This means that discrimination is a huge concern for almost every Black French.”

Noting that Black people face discrimination when looking for a home and a job, Lozes explained: "When you call and say you want a house, the person you are talking to tells you on the phone that the house is available, but when he realizes that you are Black, he may say that the house is not available.

"You will not be promoted. When you apply for a job, you send your resume and a few minutes later you are informed that the position is now filled. However, the position is still open to someone else who applied for the same position a few minutes after you."

Related'Law kills': Tens of thousands protest racism, police brutality in France

Pointing out that Black people are not sufficiently included in the French National Assembly, in high-level positions in the army, or in managerial positions in companies, Lozes said there is prejudice against Black people.

Lozes underlined that people think that Black people are not "talented enough".

"When you're elected to the National Assembly, even your parliamentary colleagues can be racist towards you."

RelatedRacist slur in parliament shows how far France has fallen

Ethnic profiling by police

Stating that the French police carry out ethnic profiling of Black people, Lozes said: "When you ask Black people about what is happening in daily life, most of them say they are subject to more police checks and questioning than non-Black people."

He also clarified that not every police officer is racist, but "there is racism within the police force."

Emphasizing that it is wrong to criminalize Black people because of their skin colour, Lozes said: “We should not be subjected to racism in our own country just because of our skin colour. This is not fair. It is not fair for this country, which I appreciate and love. I would like France to be recognised as a country where there is equality, and racism is eliminated."

RelatedEuropean superiority complex is now a malignant tumour

'Black people and French media'

Referring to the perception the media is creating about Black people, Lozes said: "I do not understand why newspapers, when a crime is committed somewhere, only report the crime, but when a Black person commits the crime, they emphasize that the crime was committed by a Black person."

Pointing out that the French media gives more coverage to issues of racism against Black people than in the past, Lozes said: “Very few of the journalists in the most popular newspaper, Le Monde, or any television channel, are Black. That's why I say to the media that it's great to cover racism, but you have to look at yourself and do what you want other people to do."

RelatedIn France, police who killed teenager received more donation than victim

'Government denial'

Noting that the biggest problem in France is ignoring racist and discriminatory practices against Black people, Lozes said: "It is important for France to accept that there is discrimination in the country and fight against this discrimination. But the government does not accept that there are discrimination problems that harm almost all Black people."

Lamenting that he was also discriminated against throughout his career, Lozes said: “I laugh at this now. But when I went to my workplace for the first time in a suit, no one thought I was the boss because they are not used to seeing Black people in managerial positions.”

Lozes stated he left his position as president of CRAN in 2011 to become a candidate in the presidential election in France, and that an investigation was launched against him in December the same year.

RelatedFrench unrest: A symptom of deep-seated racism and institutional failures
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us