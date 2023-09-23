WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Law kills': Tens of thousands protest racism, police brutality in France
Families, community groups and far-left activists march in cities around the European country to decry racism and police violence, putting authorities on edge.
'Law kills': Tens of thousands protest racism, police brutality in France
Protestors hold portraits of victims of alleged French police violence during a "united march" against police brutality called by NGOs, unions and parties, in Paris. / Photo: AFP
September 23, 2023

Tens of thousands of people have marched in France to protest police violence in demonstrations organised by the left, with clashes breaking out on the margins of the Paris rally.

The nationwide protest came on Saturday, just under three months after the point-blank killing by a policeman of youth outside Paris at a traffic check sparked over a week of rioting in Paris and elsewhere.

In Paris, demonstrators of all ages held up placards proclaiming "Stop state violence", "Don't forgive or forget", or "The law kills", with a statue of justice with its eyes crossed out in red.

The demonstrators took particular aim at Article 435-1 of the internal security code, introduced in 2017, which extends the possibility for the forces of law and order to shoot in the event of a suspect's refusal to comply.

The demonstrators responded to a call by the radical left, including the hard-left France Unbowed [LFI].

Unions said some 80,000 people joined the protests across France, including 15,000 in Paris, but the Interior Ministry put the number at 31,300 nationwide, with 9,000 in Paris.

RelatedProtesters across France defy bans to rally against police violence

'Unacceptable violence'

The government denounced "unacceptable violence" on the margins of the march in Paris, after officers were trapped in their police vehicle when it was attacked, an AFP news agency correspondent said.

Hundreds of people wearing black and in hoods broke away from the main march of several thousand people in Paris They smashed the windows of a bank branch and threw objects at a police car stuck in traffic, an AFP reporter said.

Paris police said that the police car was attacked with a crowbar, and only the intervention of an anti-riot police unit allowed the release of the vehicle.

Police said that three officers were slightly injured.

A video later published by the BFMTV channel and shared on the internet showed a group of masked protesters running after the car, repeatedly kicking it, as one man smashes a window with a crowbar.

An officer gets out and brandishes his service weapon, but does not fire it and gets back in the vehicle.

"We see where anti-police hatred leads," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter, denouncing "unacceptable violence" against the police.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said three people had been arrested over the incident.

Another three were arrested elsewhere in France, according to the Interior Ministry.

RelatedFresh protests in France set against police brutality

'Injustice destroys families'

Among those marching in the northern city of Lille was 27-year-old Mohamed Leknoun, whose brother Amine was killed in August 2022 after refusing to obey police orders.

"All this injustice destroys families," he told AFP.

He deplored the fact that he had not been informed of any progress in the investigation since the police officer who fired the fatal shot was indicted.

The march came days after the IGPN, the inspectorate responsible for investigating police misconduct, released its annual report on the use of force by officers.

It showed that in 2022, 38 people died as a result of police action, including 22 who were shot dead: 13 of those deaths involved cases of someone refusing to comply with a police order.

RelatedFrance protests: Why racism and police brutality angles did not escape people's minds
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us