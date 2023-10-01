WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa complex in East Jerusalem to celebrate Sukkot
Israeli police began allowing the illegal settler incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in 2003, despite repeated condemnations worldwide.
Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa complex in East Jerusalem to celebrate Sukkot
Israeli forces closed the Al-Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, “after allowing 602 Jewish extremists” into the site. / Photo: AA
October 1, 2023

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Sukkot is a week-long holiday, which starts September 29 and continues until October 6, ending a season of Jewish holidays that started by observing the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) holiday on September 15.

In a statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department said Israeli forces closed the Al Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the Al Aqsa Mosque, “after allowing 602 Jewish extremists” into the site.

According to witnesses, Israeli settlers entered the site in groups.

The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate published a video on its Facebook account of Jewish settlers trying to enter animal sacrifices inside the complex.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

RelatedScores of Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa mosque complex on Jewish holy day
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us