WORLD
2 MIN READ
US police report multiple victims in Baltimore 'active shooter situation'
Officers are at the shooting site on the campus of historically Black university, says Baltimore Police Department.
US police report multiple victims in Baltimore 'active shooter situation'
Police vehicles are seen following a shooting incident that happened in Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., on October 3, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters
October 4, 2023

Multiple people have been shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore, US police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers late on Tuesday were on the scene for an "active shooter situation" on the campus of the historically Black university.

The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

"We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said "multiple victims" were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us