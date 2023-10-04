WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU 'running out of time' to approve new migrant deal —  European Commission
EU commissioner says loopholes in the bloc’s migration policy are “probably the biggest pull factor” for people smugglers and irregular migration.
EU 'running out of time' to approve new migrant deal —  European Commission
Europe has seen a significant rise in migrant arrivals. Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
October 4, 2023

The European Commission has warned that the bloc is “running out of time” to reform the migration policy, and called on member states and lawmakers to give the green light to the new migration and asylum pact.

Speaking at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, the vice president of the EU Commission in charge of the migration and asylum pact, Margaritis Schinas, stressed that “history is watching” the European Union.

He called on lawmakers and EU capitals to greenlight the new pact before next year’s EU parliamentary elections.

If the EU fails to agree on the reform that has been prepared since 2016, “we will give fuel to the false claims made by the enemies of democracy, by Russian disinformation that Europe is incapable of managing migration,” Schinas underlined.

According to the EU commissioner, the loopholes in the bloc’s migration policy are “probably the biggest pull factor” for people smugglers and irregular migration.

RelatedMigrants at more risk of abuse after ‘ill-judged’ EU-Tunisia deal: Experts

He also asserted that the EU pays the price for the absence of a unified EU policy as it reacts “to different events on a case-by-case basis with ad hoc tools and in a patchwork regulatory environment.”

The legal package, among others, sets up a common EU border procedure with a fast check to see if migrant would be eligible for international protection before entering the bloc, and speeds up return procedures for those whose claim is refused.

It also imposes mandatory solidarity obliging EU member states to take over asylum-seekers if an EU country comes under heavy migratory pressure.

The pact also focuses on setting up partnerships with countries of origin and transit.

EU ambassadors discussed on Wednesday the so-called “crisis measures,” the most controversial part of the package.

EU member states were expected to reach a deal last week but the agreement failed because of the dispute between Germany and Italy.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us