WORLD
2 MIN READ
'No food, no water, no electricity': Israel announces complete siege of Gaza
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says decision taken after army's assessment session, according to the Times of Israel news website.
'No food, no water, no electricity': Israel announces complete siege of Gaza
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza / Photo: Reuters
October 9, 2023

Israel has announced a "complete siege" of Palestine's Gaza amid intensified fighting with the Palestinian Hamas group.

“I have ordered a complete siege to Gaza,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said following an army's assessment session, according to the Times of Israel news website.

“There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed (to Gaza), " Gallant added.

Energy Minister Israel Katz separately ordered "to immediately cut the water supply to Gaza", his spokesman said in a statement.

Katz's order came soon after Gallant's order for a "complete siege" on Gaza, which receives about 10 percent of its annual water from Israel.

Early on Monday, the Israeli army confirmed that it had struck over 500 targets in Gaza during overnight raids, claiming they were Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets.

Related'Back to the Stone Age': How Hamas dodged Israel's vaunted intelligence

The Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, killing 493 Palestinians and woun ding at least 2,751 others.

At least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us