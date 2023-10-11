WORLD
Besieged Gaza faces humanitarian catastrophe amid Israeli blockade: UN body
UN agency for Palestinian refugees says that 2.2 million residents of the enclave could severe immense hardships if safe corridors are not opened for aid supply.
Israel has closed all border crossings with Gaza, making it impossible for any humanitarian aid to enter. Photo: AFP / AFP
October 11, 2023

Besieged Gaza will face a humanitarian catastrophe if safe corridors are not opened up for aid, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned.

Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesman for the UNRWA, told Anadolu news agency on Wednesday that the enclave "will witness an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe if safe corridors are not opened for the arrival of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food, and water".

Israel has closed all border crossings with Gaza, making it impossible for any humanitarian aid to enter.

"The coming hours will see Gaza run out of fuel and hospitals out of service," Abu Hasna said. "Continuation of the situation means that the Gaza Strip will be without food within two weeks."

The UNRWA said late Tuesday that more than 175,000 people in Gaza have taken refuge in 88 of its schools.

The agency said that the numbers are rising due to the continued Israeli airstrikes.

Israel’s step of cutting off water and electricity supplies to the already-blockaded Gaza while blocking the entry of badly needed humanitarian supplies and preventing residents who want to exit the area for their safety has drawn worldwide condemnation and accusations of war crimes.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the besieged Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories and illegal settlements.

Dire humanitarian situation deepens in besieged Gaza

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said its surprise assault was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military swiftly launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza, stepping up the already high-stakes conflict. This ongoing exchange of hostilities has brought immense suffering to the people of Gaza, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the blockaded enclave.

Beyond military operations, Israel’s response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

Gaza, home to nearly 2.2 million Palestinians, has long faced severe hardships due to the ongoing Israeli blockade, adding new depths to the region's suffering.

As it closely monitors the situation, some in the international community have made calls for de-escalation and negotiations towards peaceful resolution of the conflict. As the conflict unfolds, the global community remains concerned about the potential for further violence and the impact on innocent civilians.

