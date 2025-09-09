Israel launched an air strike targeting senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday, in a new blow to efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal.

A senior Hamas leader told Al Jazeera television that the strike hit as group negotiators were discussing US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap.

Hamas confirmed to TRT World that the Hamas leadership delegation survived the Doha attack.

Türkiye, the UN, the Vatican, and several countries have condemned the Israeli strike in Qatar.

Türkiye

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous strike targeting Qatar’s sovereignty and security.”

“The Israeli attack in Doha shows Israel has adopted expansionism and terrorism as a state policy. It does not want peace; it wants to continue war,” the ministry said.

UN

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Israel’s strike in Qatar, calling it a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Gulf state.

He urged all parties to “work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, not destroying it.”

Incoming UN General Assembly

Incoming UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock described Israeli airstrikes Tuesday that targeted Hamas officials in Qatar as “concerning” and urged all parties to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states.

“The escalation of today is obviously concerning, and I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint,” Baerbock told reporters at a General Assembly stakeout. “As required by our UN Charter, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states must be respected and not violated by any member state.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said Israel's air strikes were unacceptable, whatever the reasoning behind them might be.

The strikes "are unacceptable regardless of motive,” Macron wrote on X, adding that "the war must not be allowed to spread in the region."

United Kingdom



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the attack violated Qatar's sovereignty and risked "further escalation" in the volatile region.

"I condemn Israel's strikes on Doha. The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza," he posted on X. "This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace."

Spain

The Spanish government said it was a violation of Qatari sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law.

Vatican

Pope Leo expressed concern over the situation, warning of grave consequences from the attack.

“There’s some really serious news right now: Israel’s attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar. The entire situation is very serious,” the Pope said outside the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, as quoted by ANSA news agency.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he’s deeply concerned over the Israeli attack in Doha, saying it 'pushes us further from a ceasefire and lasting peace'

Slovenia

Slovenia described it as an attack on the Gulf nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement on social media, the Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Doha, praising its role as a key mediator in talks for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Slovenia strongly condemns the attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar,” the ministry said.

“We express solidarity with Qatar and call for full respect for international law,” said the ministry.

Egypt