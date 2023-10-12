WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN agency seeks $104M in urgent Gaza aid as humanitarian crisis deepens
The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency says it aims to support up to 250,000 people with immediate food, health, shelter, and protection needs.
Women and children have faced the brunt of Israel's nonstop bombardment of the besieged enclave in the past few days. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 12, 2023

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency has said it was seeking $104 million for life-saving aid to Gaza, which has been pounded by Israeli reprisal strikes following attacks by Hamas against Israel.

"UNRWA is urgently seeking $104 million to enable its multi-sectoral humanitarian response over the coming 90 days," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Wednesday.

"The requested funds will cover the urgent immediate food, non-food, health, shelter and protection needs of up to 250,000 persons seeking safety in UNRWA shelters across the ravaged Gaza and another 250,000 Palestine refugees within the community."

UNRWA, which was already facing financial difficulties, said it had enough funding to continue its regular services, including education, healthcare and social protection, across the region until the end of October.

"To keep our life-saving work in Gaza and throughout the region ongoing and to remain a lifeline for millions of Palestine Refugees across the region, I appeal to UNRWA 's donors and partners to scale up their financial support," said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA.

Shrinking resources

In January, the UN agency had appealed for $1.6 billion in funding, warning it was struggling to fulfil its mandate due to spiralling costs and shrinking resources.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides public services including schooling, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

SOURCE:Reuters
