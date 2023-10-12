WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran President, Saudi prince discuss Gaza in 1st phone call in seven years
In their first contact since restoration of diplomatic ties in March, the two leaders agreed on the need to end Israeli war crimes against Palestine.
Palestinian civilians in Gaza have faced unprecedented Israeli brutality over the past few days. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 12, 2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the situation in Palestine in their first phone call since the two countries restored ties in March after seven years.

Mohammad Jamshidi, Raisi's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, said in a statement on X that the two "agreed on the need to end war crimes against Palestine."

"Islamic unity was stressed, and both believed the (Israeli) regime's crimes and the US green light would cause destructive insecurity for the regime and (its) backers," he said.

Jamshidi said the call lasted 45 minutes.

Iran and Saudi Arabia restored diplomatic ties in March after a seven-year hiatus following marathon two-year talks brokered by Iraq, Oman and China.

"Legitimate defence"

Raisi held separate phone calls on Sunday with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Nakhalah in which he reaffirmed Iran's support for the Al Aqsa Flood operation.

According to his office, Raisi told Haniyeh that Tehran supports the legitimate defence of the Palestinian nation and called on Muslim countries to support Palestinians.

Iran's leader Ali Khamenei, speaking at a military function in Tehran on Tuesday, also said Israel will receive a "heavier slap" for its actions in Gaza.

He said Israel suffered "an irreparable defeat both in military and intelligence arenas" after Hamas launched the surprise operation.

Iran, an arch-foe of Israel, has denied any involvement in the Hamas operation after a report in The Wall Street Journal said that Tehran helped the Gaza-based group plan the attack.

In a statement, Iran's mission to the United Nations said the country stands in "unflinching support of Palestine" but denied any hand in the military operation.

Riyadh has meanwhile also called off plans aimed at normalisation with Israel in the wake of the events unfolding in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
