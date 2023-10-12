Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has supplied water to a nature park in the West African state of the Gambia to solve a three-decade-long drought.

The aid agency donated water drilling platform, three water ponds, and a hand washing station in the Bijilo Nature Park, known as "Monkey Park" in Serekun da province, according to a statement by TIKA on Thursday.

TIKA carried out the project with the Gambian Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources Ministry to help secure the biodiversity and ecosystem and attract more visitors.

Gambian Minister Rohey John Manyang said the project has been a "historic partnership" and a "humanitarian gesture" of Türkiye.

The project aimed to provide access to clean water for animals, especially monkeys, protecting the wildlife in the park, which is home to more than 150 different species of birds and reptiles.

No water for three decades

At the opening ceremony, the Turkish Ambassador in Banjul Tolga Bermek expressed his happiness for TIKA's support.

"Climate change increases drought risk by reducing surface water and drying out vegetation. Despite all these challenges, preserving natural life should be a prior responsibility for all of us," Bermek said.

Thanks to these additional ponds, which were settled at different corners of the park, he added that monkeys, birds, reptiles, and other wild animals will have access to water, especially during the dry season, which lasts around eight months.

"I hope the availability of fresh water throughout the year will contribute to the sustainability of wildlife within the park without depending on external sources," he added.

For her part, TIKA Banjul Program Coordinator Sule Bayar said that the project is significant in terms of demonstrating the importance Türkiye attaches to environmental projects under the guidance of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan.

Expressing her satisfaction in implementing such a project to protect biodiversity and ecosystems, she said the project also serves the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

Monkey Park Manager Suleyman Jobe said water ponds for the wildlife are very important because the monkeys have had no water there for the past three decades.

"Monkeys always go outside to local residential areas, homes, hotel gardens, and spoil people's oranges, avocados, mangoes. This is all due to lack of water," Jobe said, thanking TIKA and the Turkish Embassy for their partnership.

The Monkey Park has an important role in supporting ecotourism in the Gambia. The TIKA project aims to contribute to wildlife and increase tourism revenues by strengthening ecotourism.