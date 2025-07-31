WORLD
2 min read
China summons Nvidia over 'backdoor security risks' in H20 chips
The US artificial intelligence experts revealed that Nvidia's computing chips have mature tracking and location, and remote shutdown technologies, the CAC says.
China summons Nvidia over 'backdoor security risks' in H20 chips
In April, Washington restricted Nvidia from selling its H20 chips to China in an escalation of its tech war with Beijing. / Photo: Reuters
July 31, 2025

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) summoned US chip giant Nvidia to clarify the "backdoor security risks" associated with its H20 computing chips.

"Recently, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers called for advanced chips exported from the US to be equipped with tracking and location capabilities," the CAC said in a statement on Thursday.

The CAC said that the US artificial intelligence experts revealed that Nvidia's computing chips have mature tracking and location, and remote shutdown technologies.

"To safeguard the network and data security of Chinese users, and in accordance with the Cybersecurity Law, the Data Security Law, and the Personal Information Protection Law, the Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia on July 31, 2025, requesting that the company explain the backdoor security risks associated with its H20 computing chips sold to China and submit relevant supporting documentation," it added.

Recommended

In April, Washington restricted Nvidia from selling its H20 chips to China in an escalation of its tech war with Beijing, saying it would be required to have an export licence "for the indefinite future" to sell the chips to the country.

Nvidia said it expected to write down charges of up to $5.5 billion in its fiscal first quarter due to US export requirements now imposed on its H20 chips for the Chinese market.

Earlier this month, Nvidia said it will resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China after the US government pledged to remove licensing restrictions.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Ghana's defence, technology ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us