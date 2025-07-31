On July 11, a man veiled entirely in black, with only a narrow strip of mesh revealing his eyes, entered a court in India’s Karnataka state to record his statement.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker at a Hindu temple in Dharmasthala, has come forward with claims of decades of rapes, mass graves, and killings, violence he claims was orchestrated and concealed by powerful figures tied to the revered institution.

For centuries, Dharmasthala, an 800-year-old pilgrimage village on the banks of the Nethravathi River, has drawn the faithful in search of divine justice.

Nearly 2,000 people arrive each day to offer prayers to Lord Manjunatha, a deity believed to reward virtue and punish wrongdoing. It is a place of ritual and reverence. But, according to the veiled man, it is also something else.

On July 3, after twelve years in hiding, the former sanitation worker resurfaced. In a sworn statement to the police, he said he was coming forward “with an extremely heavy heart and to recover from an insurmountable sense of guilt.”

“I can no longer bear the burden of memories of the murders I witnessed,” he wrote in the complaint, which has since prompted a state-led investigation by a Special Investigation Team.

In his testimony, obtained by TRT World, the man, or the whistleblower, described burying hundreds of bodies, many of them women and girls bore visible signs of sexual assault, beating, and mutilation. Refusal to cooperate, he claimed, brought death threats.

“This has been going on for the last 40 years. I know that people are dying, people are being raped, killed, and buried in Dharmasthala,” S. Balan, a senior human rights advocate, tells TRT World.

The whistleblower belongs to the Dalit community, the most marginalised and historically persecuted group in India’s caste hierarchy. His name is protected by law.

His account has reopened long-festering wounds in a town where the sacred and the unspeakable have lived side by side.

‘Obey or be cut into pieces’



The man claims he worked under the temple administration from 1995 to 2014. His initial assignment was simple enough: clean the riverbanks near the Nethravathi. It was there that he first began to encounter the dead.

At first, he assumed the bodies had belonged to drowning victims or suicides. But over time, that explanation wore thin.

“But soon, I noticed that many female corpses were found without clothes or undergarments. Some corpses showed clear signs of sexual assault and violence,” he said.

One day, he refused to bury a body. He claims that is when the threats began.

“There was no doubt in their threat, it was ‘obey or be cut into pieces along with your family,’” he later told police.

According to his testimony, he was summoned to burial sites by men he identified as supervisors linked to the temple. The corpses he was ordered to bury, he said, were often those of minor girls.

“The absence of undergarments, torn clothes, and injuries to their private parts indicated brutal sexual assault,” he said.

In one harrowing account, he recalled being dispatched in 2010 to a site near a petrol station where he found the body of a girl aged 12 to 15. She wore a school shirt, her skirt and underwear were missing, and her school bag lay beside her.

“There were strangulation marks on her neck,” the complaint stated. “They instructed me to dig a pit and bury her along with her school bag. That scene remains disturbing to this day.”

Other cases, he alleged, involve homeless men, tied to chairs, suffocated with towels, and disposed of in remote forests. Some bodies were burned using diesel. He claimed he had buried corpses “in several locations throughout Dharmasthala… they numbered in the hundreds.”

In December 2014, after a female relative was harassed, he fled the town. He has been in hiding ever since.

The dead have spoken



Families of the missing, along with activists and rights lawyers, have for years voiced suspicion that Dharmasthala, marketed as a spiritual sanctuary, has also served as a backdrop for organised violence.