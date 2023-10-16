Spain's acting social rights minister has suggested taking Israel to the International Criminal Court for "war crimes," local media has reported.

Ione Belarra shared a video on Sunday, also accusing the European Union and the US of "being complicit in Israel's war crimes," the Spanish daily El Mundo said.

She called for actions to denounce Israel before the ICC and deplored the ongoing "planned genocide" in Palestine's Gaza.

Ten days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli bombardment and blockade of Gaza has continued, with over 1 million people – almost half the total population of Gaza – having been displaced.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, and water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out, as civilians flee to the south following Israeli warning to evacuate northern areas.

Operation Al Aqsa Flood

The fighting began when Hamas, on Oct. 7, initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

It said the attack was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has risen to 2,750, including 750 children.

In Israel, 1,300 have been killed.