Turkish companies showcase in Dubai start-up event
The four-day fair, described as the "world's largest startup show," hosts more than 1,800 of start-ups from 100 countries at the Dubai Harbour.
Turkish firms join major start-up event in Dubai.  / Source: www.expandnorthstar.com / Others
October 16, 2023

Turkish companies are exhibiting their services and products at Expand North Star, a major start-up event in Dubai that began.

Described as the "world's largest startup show," the four-day event is hosting more than 1,800 of start-ups from 100 countries at the Dubai Harbour to connect, fundraise and share experiences with global peers.

Turkish firms BinBin, Sono, Cloud4Feed, TeamSec, Jollify Games, Mobilefest and ExpoHIS have their stalls at the event's Türkiye pavilion on Sunday.

Ibrahim Kumas, head of the expansion and incentives department at Binbin, which offers innovative transportation solutions, told Anadolu that the Turkish company expanded its operations to Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, as well as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Aiming at further expansion into the European market, the firm is looking for new investment opportunities, he said.

Kumas added that the gathering, which has attracted interest from all around the world, would enable the start-up to meet investors and shareholders.

Erdem Arslan, founder of Jollify Games, said the company formed in 2021 was attracting interest from visitors.

Esad Erkam Koroglu, founder of TeamSec that provides technology and cloud infrastructure services, said they want to offer their services in Dubai.

Applying for an innovation license in Dubai, he said his company will be the first from Türkiye​​​​​​​ to do so.

The event provides an opportunity to meet several people in the start-up ecosystem, Koroglu added.

SOURCE:AA
