WORLD
4 MIN READ
Renowned football players voice support for Gaza amid Israeli onslasught
Ten days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli bombardment and blockade of Gaza continues, with over one million people — almost half the population of Gaza — having been displaced.
Renowned football players voice support for Gaza amid Israeli onslasught
Galatasaray's Ziyech, Bayern's Mazraoui, ex-Real Madrid star Benzema, Arsenal's Elneny, Real Betis' Fekir posted content in support of Palestine on social media / Photo: AFP Archive
October 16, 2023

Football players from across the world have expressed solidarity with Palestine as Israel continues to bombard Gaza.

Galatasaray's Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, his compatriot at Bayern Munich Noussair Mazraoui, former Real Madrid star and 2022 men's Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Real Betis' French player Nabil Fekir voiced their support for Palestinians on social media.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," Ziyech, who moved to Galatasaray this summer, said on Instagram.

Mazraoui, a Bayern Munich defender and Ziyech's teammate at Morocco, also expressed support for Palestine in an Instagram video.

The Moroccan right-back, who previously played for Ajax Amsterdam, was criticised by a German politician on Sunday.

Johannes Steiniger, a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) politician, called Bayern Munich and Germany to send him off.

Steiniger said on X that Bayern Munich should "throw out" Mazraoui, and Germany should use all options to "expel" him from the country.

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," Al Ittihad's French forward Benzema said on X.

Last week Arsenal's Elneny and Real Betis' Fekir joined these players to support Palestine.

Elneny, a former Besiktas and Basel midfielder, changed his Instagram profile picture to a Palestinian flag.

On X, Real Betis attacking midfielder Fekir, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, called for supporting Palestinian people and wished for peace and justice, adding that Palestinians have been "suffering from apartheid for too long"

RelatedCan Hamas’s Qassam Brigades stand against Israel’s ground offensive?

Over 1M displaced

Ten days into the conflict with Palestinian armed group Hamas, Israeli bombardment and blockade of Gaza has continued, with over 1 million people — almost half the population of Gaza — having been displaced.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, and water, food, fuel, and medical supplies running out. Civilians are fleeing southward following an Israeli warning to evacuate northern areas.

The fighting began when Hamas on October 7 initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multipronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has risen to 2,750, including 750 children.

In Israel, over 1,400 have been killed.

RelatedHezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras at Lebanese border
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us