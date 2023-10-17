TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Record-breaking dive marks Turkish Republic's 100th anniversary
Turkish diver Sahika Ercumen sets a world record by diving 106 meters in field of variable weight with no fins in the Mediterranean.
Record-breaking dive marks Turkish Republic's 100th anniversary
The UN's Development Program previously declared Sahika Ercumen as Türkiye's ambassador for underwater life. / Photo: AA
October 17, 2023

Famous Turkish diver Sahika Ercumen has set a new world record in women's freediving on the 100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye.

Ercumen, 38, set a record by diving 106 meters on Tuesday in the field of variable weight with no fins in the Turkish Mediterranean.

In her record attempt, she dived into a bay near Hatay to raise awareness for Türkiye's south which was devastated by major earthquakes in early 2023.

The previous holder in women's variable weight with no fins was Lena Balta as the Serbian athlete had set a 105-meter record in Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh in June 2022.

The Republic of Türkiye is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary on October 29.

RelatedTurkish diver Sahika Ercumen breaks world record in Antalya

Ercumen previously broke a 100-meter world record in the same field in 2021.

The United Nations Development Program previously declared Ercumen as Türkiye's ambassador for underwater life.

In 2019, Ercumen was part of Türkiye's Third National Antarctic Science Expedition to dive for the Turkish polar base.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us