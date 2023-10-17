Famous Turkish diver Sahika Ercumen has set a new world record in women's freediving on the 100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye.

Ercumen, 38, set a record by diving 106 meters on Tuesday in the field of variable weight with no fins in the Turkish Mediterranean.

In her record attempt, she dived into a bay near Hatay to raise awareness for Türkiye's south which was devastated by major earthquakes in early 2023.

The previous holder in women's variable weight with no fins was Lena Balta as the Serbian athlete had set a 105-meter record in Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh in June 2022.

The Republic of Türkiye is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary on October 29.

Ercumen previously broke a 100-meter world record in the same field in 2021.

The United Nations Development Program previously declared Ercumen as Türkiye's ambassador for underwater life.

In 2019, Ercumen was part of Türkiye's Third National Antarctic Science Expedition to dive for the Turkish polar base.