Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on all of humanity to take action to stop Israel's "unprecedented atrocity in Gaza".

"To strike a hospital where women, children, and innocent civilians are present is the latest example of Israel's attacks devoid of basic human values," Erdogan said on Tuesday on X following Israeli air strike on Al Ahli hospital in besieged Gaza killed over 500 Palestinians.

There were at least 500 victims as a result of an Israeli air strike on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said.

"Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," it added.

The media office of Gaza's Hamas government described the attack as a "war crime".

"The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes" because of other strikes, a statement said.

'Bombing hospitals is a grave crime'

"Bombing hospitals is a grave crime. Massacring people who are receiving medical attention is simply beyond the pale. Targeting civilians is employing terror tactics, pure and simple," Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on X.

"Unconscionable attacks such as the one reported against the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City is unacceptable. Innocent civilians in the thousands have suffered more than enough. This must stop. Period," he added.

"As President Erdogan stated, the whole world must come together to stop Israel from committing more crimes against civilians. Civilians and women are being targeted and this is barbarism that is against any humanitarian value we hold dear."

"Israel must immediately stop massacres against civilian targets. Intimidation of the Palestinian people through fear, starvation and bombs must stop. Violence against sick and elderly must stop. Bombing of Gaza must stop. The world must wake up and stop this bloodshed, " he added.

Türkiye strongly condemns 'the barbaric attack'

Türkiye strongly condemns "the barbaric attack" targeting Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians and left injured hundreds of others, Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to our Palestinian brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the attacks and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement added.

"It is inevitable for a mentality that directly targets civilians, strikes hospitals and schools to be held accountable under international law and in the conscience of humanity," it added.

In a joint statement signed by all political parties, Turkish parliament condemned "in strongest possible terms" the Israeli attacks on Gaza, "which are crimes against humanity".