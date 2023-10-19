The killing of innocent civilians, predominantly children and women, in disregard of international law and the most fundamental human values, is the point where all of humanity ends, said Türkiye's Defence Ministry spokesperson.

During a weekly press briefing on Thursday, the ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk emphasised the importance of an immediate cessation of the conflicts between Israel and Palestine for the sake of regional and global peace.

"It is imperative to halt the attacks on civilians in Gaza and take mutually constructive steps for a lasting solution," he said.

Akturk also strongly condemned the Israeli air strike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza where nearly 500 people were killed on Tuesday. Israel has denied responsibility for the attack.

Related 'This is massacre': Toddlers among children killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

The conflict began on October 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry on Thursday.

A ministry statement said over 12,000 people have also been injured in the assault.

The ministry also put the Palestinian death toll in the occupied West Bank, where there is no Hamas presence, at 69, while 1,300 others were injured.

Turkish defence chief, top Iranian general discuss developments in region

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Thursday had a phone conversation with Iranian Chief of General Staff Mohammad Bagheri to discuss recent regional developments.

"During the phone call, they discussed recent developments in the region, as well as bilateral and regional defense and security issues," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on X.

Related Erdogan criticises West, UN Security Council for failing Palestine

Humanitarian assistance, evacuation in Palestine

Since the conflict began, Türkiye has intensified diplomatic efforts to end the fighting and find a solution to the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza where more than 2 million people live in dire conditions.

On Thursday, a Defence Ministry source said that the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to take part in both humanitarian assistance and evacuation in line with the directives to be given.

The key factor in the success of aid efforts is the suitability of the conditions in the region, the source said.

US sending second carrier strike group to region

In comments over the arrival of the second US aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean, the source said they closely monitor any developments related to defence and security in the region, and have taken the necessary precautions.

Many countries have shown a close interest in the region for many years, the source said, adding: "Carrier strike groups periodically perform duties in these areas. The US has announced the deployment of another group, which has not arrived yet."

"When inquired about this with US counterparts, they said that carrier strike groups had come as part of the evacuation operation for non-combatants and civilians.

"We are closely monitoring the operations," the source added.