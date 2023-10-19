Türkiye has lauded a recent agreement between Venezuela and the country's opposition, and welcomed United States sanctions relief on the South American nation.

"We congratulate the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform for the signing of the partial agreements," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that the agreements, signed on 17 October in Barbados, concern "political rights and electoral guarantees for all and on the protection of the vital interests of the nation".

The agreement between President Nicolas Maduro's administration and the Unitary Platform came just days before the opposition holds a primary to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The Biden administration in turn broadly eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector in the most extensive rollback of Trump-era restrictions on Caracas.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it considers the US announcement on "the partial relief of the unilateral coercive measures a step in the right direction."

"Türkiye is ready to support the Venezuelan authorities, whenever needed, for the election process in 2024 to take place in line with the democratic principles and in a transparent and just manner," it added.

"The Republic of Türkiye underlines once again its principled stance against unilateral coercive measures and will keep in solidarity with its friend Venezuela as it did in the past."