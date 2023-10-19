TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye lauds Venezuela government, opposition for reaching deal
"Türkiye is ready to support the Venezuelan authorities, whenever needed, for the election process in 2024," says foreign ministry.
Türkiye lauds Venezuela government, opposition for reaching deal
Türkiye "will keep in solidarity with its friend Venezuela as it did in the past," the foreign ministry said in a statement. / Photo: AA Archive
October 19, 2023

Türkiye has lauded a recent agreement between Venezuela and the country's opposition, and welcomed United States sanctions relief on the South American nation.

"We congratulate the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform for the signing of the partial agreements," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that the agreements, signed on 17 October in Barbados, concern "political rights and electoral guarantees for all and on the protection of the vital interests of the nation".

The agreement between President Nicolas Maduro's administration and the Unitary Platform came just days before the opposition holds a primary to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The Biden administration in turn broadly eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector in the most extensive rollback of Trump-era restrictions on Caracas.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it considers the US announcement on "the partial relief of the unilateral coercive measures a step in the right direction."

"Türkiye is ready to support the Venezuelan authorities, whenever needed, for the election process in 2024 to take place in line with the democratic principles and in a transparent and just manner," it added.

"The Republic of Türkiye underlines once again its principled stance against unilateral coercive measures and will keep in solidarity with its friend Venezuela as it did in the past."

RelatedUS eases Venezuela oil, gas sanctions after election deal
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us