The severe heatwave sweeping across Europe since last week is estimated to have caused around 2,300 deaths, according to a study released on Wednesday.

Approximately 1,500 (65 percent) of the estimated 2,300 heat-related deaths are linked to the climate crisis, which brought about a more severe heatwave across the continent, according to the study done by scientists at Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The study said the climate crisis tripled heat-related deaths in early summer across Europe.

Researchers focused on 10 days of heat from June 23 to July 2 and covered 12 European cities, including London, Paris, Frankfurt, Budapest, Zagreb (Croatia), Athens, Rome, Milan, Sassari (Italy), Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon.

"The findings of this analysis and many others are extremely clear: heat extremes all across Europe are increasing rapidly” due to climate crisis, the study noted.

It further underscored that these cities experienced up to a 4°C rise in temperatures.

Record heatwave

The study warned that heatwave temperatures will continue to increase, likely raising death tolls.

The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service also said on Wednesday in a monthly climate bulletin that June 2025 was the third-warmest June globally.

"June 2025 saw an exceptional heatwave impact large parts of western Europe, with much of the region experiencing very strong heat stress. This heatwave was made more intense by record sea surface temperatures in the western Mediterranean," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

Burgess warned that the heatwaves are likely to become "more frequent, more intense," and impact more people across Europe.