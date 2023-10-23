Monday, October 23, 2023

1823 GMT — Hamas has released two Israeli female captives for humanitarian reasons and in response to a Qatari-Egyptian mediation, according to a statement for Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group's armed wing, on its Telegram channel.

"We decided to release them for humanitarian and poor health grounds ... Despite that, the enemy refused to receive them last Friday," the statement added. There was no immediate confirmation by Israeli authorities but Israeli media reported that the women had been taken to the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

2245 GMT — US 'very gratified' to see release of two hostages by Hamas, State Dept spokesman says

The United States is "very gratified" that two Israeli women were released by Hamas, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"Well, obviously we're very gratified to see the release of these two hostages - Israeli citizens - which comes on top of the release on Friday have to American citizens really since the immediate aftermath of the attack on Israel on October 7," Miller said during an appearance on MSNBC.

2143 GMT — French premier calls for 'humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza

France called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza as the Israel-Palestine conflict continued.

Speaking before the National Assembly, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Israel has the right to defend itself and also expressed her desire for Palestinians to have their own state.

Borne recalled the thousands of casualties, including children, amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

2115 GMT — Palestinian group accuses Israel of killing senior Hamas leader in prison

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) accused Israel of killing a senior leader of Hamas who was being held in an Israeli prison.

In a statement, PPS said Omar Daraghmeh, 58, was arrested on October 9 and placed under "administrative detention".

It said the Israeli narrative about the circumstances of Daraghmeh’s death "remains subject to doubt," particularly since he had appeared at a court hearing earlier in the day and seemed to be in good health.

An Israeli statement claimed his death was due to a heart attack.

2110 GMT — Biden says he can support Gaza cease-fire only after all hostages released

US President Joe Biden called for the release of hostages held by Hamas before engaging in any discussions about the prospect of a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We should have those hostages released and then we can talk," Biden said during an event at the White House when asked by a reporter if he backs a ceasefire in exchange for the hostages.

1825 GMT — Macron to discuss creation of Palestinian state on Israel visit: presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron will call for the "resumption of a genuine peace process" for the creation of a Palestinian state and "halting the colonisation" of the West Bank while visiting Israel on Tuesday, his office said.

"The only way to be useful is to one, show solidarity to Israel; two, make commitments against terrorist groups very clear; and three, to open up a political perspective," Macron's office said ahead of the trip.

1816 GMT — UN General Assembly to meet over Israel-Hamas war on Thursday: presidency

The UN General Assembly will meet on Thursday to discuss the conflict triggered by the operation by Hamas fighters in Israel, its president announced in a letter to member states.

The Security Council has so far failed to agree on a resolution concerning the war, but a number of states, including Jordan on behalf of the Arab grouping, Russia, Syria, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia, formally requested General Assembly President Dennis Francis to schedule the meeting.

1815 GMT — US has sent 'a few' military advisors to Israel: White House

The United States has sent a "few" military advisors to Israel following the October 7 Hamas operation, the White House said.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the officers have experience in "the sorts of operations that Israel is conducting, and may conduct in the future" and were "over there to share some perspectives."

1805 GMT — Israeli army pushing Netanyahu to greenlight Gaza ground offensive: Local media

The Israeli army is pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to greenlight a ground invasion in Gaza, Haaretz Daily reported.

Army officials believe that it is “necessary” to launch a ground invasion in Gaza to achieve the Israeli goals from the war, even “at the expense of losing many soldiers,” the daily said.

"The government has ordered the IDF [army] to destroy Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities and to create a new security reality in Gaza,” Haaretz said.

1750 GMT — US envoy working on 'sustained delivery' of aid to Gaza: State Dept

US Special Envoy David Satterfield is continuing to negotiate with Israel, Egypt and the United Nations to create a "sustained delivery mechanism" to get aid into Gaza after aid convoys began crossing into the enclave from Egypt over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Satterfield, who was appointed after the Oct. 7 operation by Hamas in southern Israel, is also working to ensure US citizens and other foreign nationals stuck in Gaza can come out through the Rafah border crossing.

1744 GMT — Russia, Iran, Türkiye urge end to 'targeting civilians' in Gaza war

Russia, Iran and Türkiye urged an end to "targeting innocent civilians" during the conflict between Israel and Hamas in and around Gaza.

The foreign ministers of the three countries, along with those of Armenia and Azerbaijan, "exchanged views on the situation in Gaza" and "emphasised the need for immediate termination of targeting innocent civilians" during a meeting in Tehran, a joint statement said.

1717 GMT — Israel destroyed over 181,000 housing units in Gaza: official

More than 181,000 housing units have been damaged in Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Oct. 7, the Government Media Office said.

"More than 20,000 units were totally destroyed or rendered uninhabitable," Salama Marouf, a spokesperson for the office, told a press conference in Gaza.

He said 72 government buildings and dozens of public and service facilities were also damaged.

According to the spokesperson, 177 schools, 32 mosques and three churches also suffered damage in the Israeli attacks.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Iyad al Bozom said most bombs used by Israel in Gaza were US-made.

1711 GMT — US military reinforcements in Mideast risk 'escalation': Russia

The United States' reinforcement of its military presence in the Middle East risks an "escalation" of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Speaking about the US deployment of warships to the region during a meeting in Tehran, Lavrov said: "the more a state takes this kind of proactive measures, the greater the risk and the danger of an escalation of the conflict."

1650 GMT — World court to hold public hearings over consequences from Israel's occupation

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories before eventually issuing a non-binding legal opinion, it said.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly in December had asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to give its view on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

1611 GMT — Egypt, Iran discuss Gaza conflict amid Israeli airstrikes

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Iran discussed the Gaza conflict amid Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned during a telephone call he received from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian that an expansion of the conflict would threaten stability in the region, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The chief diplomats discussed ways of easing the Palestinian suffering amid the Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

They underlined the importance of coordinating efforts at regional and international levels “to provide safe and sustainable access to humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza," the statement said.

1556 GMT — Putin urges 'unhindered access' for humanitarian aid into Gaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for "unhindered access" for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, in a telephone call with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said.

According to a readout of the call from the Kremlin, the two leaders "expressed serious concern about the growing number of civilian casualties and stressed the fundamental importance of an early ceasefire, the evacuation of foreign citizens from Gaza, and of ensuring unhindered access to the enclave for humanitarian aid".

1522 GMT — China urges all parties to Israel-Palestine conflict to observe international humanitarian law

China called on "all parties" to observe international humanitarian law in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have resulted in the killing of more than 5,000 Palestinians.

“We oppose and condemn all violence and attacks against civilians,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in response to Anadolu’s question about the killing of UN agency employees.

"We call on all parties to observe the international humanitarian law, avoid attacks against and sabotage of civilians and civilian facilities, and make every effort to de-escalate the situation," Mao said.

1514 GMT — 'Pause' of Gaza military operations is less ambitious than ceasefire: EU's Borrell

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said that a pause in Gaza military operations would mean a temporary interruption of military activity and is a less ambitious demand than a proper ceasefire.

European Union foreign ministers also shared views at a meeting on Monday that a pause of military hostilities between Israel and armed forces in Gaza was needed to allow for urgent humanitarian relief, Borrell said.

1512 GMT — Gunmen targeted in Lebanon drone attack: Israeli army

The Israeli army said it had launched a drone attack into Lebanese territories amid rising tensions with the Hezbollah group.

The attack targeted gunmen preparing to launch an anti-tank guided missile from the area of Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms into northern Israel, the army said in a statement.

Amid the conflict in Gaza, tension has flared along the border between Israel and Lebanon, with exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

1509 GMT — UK PM announces extra $24M aid for civilians in Gaza

UK leader Rishi Sunak announced that Britain was sending an additional £20 million ($24 million) of aid to help civilians in Gaza affected by Israeli strikes.

"We need a constant stream of aid pouring in, bringing the water, food, medicine and fuel that is so desperately needed," the British prime minister told parliament after his trip to the Middle East.

1507 GMT — Top Spanish, US diplomats discuss situation in Gaza, Middle East

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares discussed the situation in Gaza and the Middle East with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We join our efforts to free hostages, prevent conflict escalation, and protect civilians, guaranteeing the delivery of humanitarian aid," Albares wrote on X.

"Spain works for a definitive peace with a two-state solution," he stressed.

1424 GMT — 23 journalists killed in Gaza: group

The number of journalists killed in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict has risen to 23, an international press freedom group said.

In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that the Israel-Palestine conflict has taken a “severe toll” on journalists, adding that among the dead are 19 Palestinian, three Israeli and one Lebanese journalists.

It said that eight journalists have also been injured since the conflict began, and there is no information available about three other journalists.

“CPJ is also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes,” the statement added.

1402 GMT —Israeli strikes kill 57 medics in Gaza since Oct. 7: ministry

At least 57 Palestinian medics were killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave has said.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said 12 hospitals and 32 healthcare centres have been forced out of service due to the Israeli bombardment and lack of fuel. “The Israeli occupation also destroyed 25 ambulances and forced them out of service,” he added.

1401 GMT — German Jewish intellectuals slam ban on pro-Palestine demonstrations

More than 100 German Jewish intellectuals criticised the ongoing ban on pro-Palestine demonstrations in many German cities, including Berlin, local media reports said.

“In recent weeks, state and city governments across Germany have banned public gatherings with suspected pro-Palestinian sympathies.

These repressions also punish demonstrations such as ‘Youth against Racism’ and ‘Jewish Berliners against Violence in the Middle East’,” the Berlin-based daily Tageszeitung reported, citing parts of the letter of the group.

1401 GMT — Bangladesh sends humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza

Bangladesh dispatched aid materials for the Palestinian people facing a severe humanitarian crisis due to the bombing of Gaza by the Israeli forces.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen handed over relief materials to the Palestinian Ambassador in Dhaka Yousef Ramadan, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The first instalment of aid containing 587 kilograms of relief materials was dispatched to Egypt via a regular flight of Egypt Airways.

1349 GMT — Pro-Palestinian activists occupy international court entry, demanding action against Israeli leader

Dutch authorities detained 19 activists who occupied the entrance to the International Criminal Court, denouncing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel’s actions during the war in Gaza.

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group took over a bridge in front of The Hague-based court just after noon, carrying a banner that read “Netanyahu is a war criminal.”

The Dutch branch of the activist group, which was originally set up to campaign against climate crisis, has staged several other pro-Palestinian actions since the Hamas operation in Israel on Oct. 7.

1341 GMT — Two Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces at occupied West Bank refugee camp

Two Palestinians were killed at the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Residents told Reuters that Israeli forces raided the camp and carried out widespread arrests, where they clashed with gunmen and some youths who threw stones.

1329 GMT — More than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon amid tensions on Israeli border: UN agency

More than 19,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid an uptick in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah at the country's southern border, figures released by a United Nations agency showed.

"An increase in cross-border incidents" has resulted in the displacement of 19,646 people in Lebanon, "both within the south and elsewhere within the country", said the International Organisation for Migration.

1324 GMT — Italy calls for de-escalation in ongoing Israeli-Palestine conflict

Italy called for de-escalation in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, state-run ANSA news agency reported.

Speaking to the press upon arrival at the meeting of the EU's Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani remarked that there needs to be a de-escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict with an end to the firing of rockets by Hamas and Hezbollah, according to the agency.

Reiterating that Israel has the right to defend itself, he warned that this right must be used "in a proportionate way, without indiscriminately hitting the civilian population in Gaza."

1319 GMT — Israel says two drones from Gaza 'thwarted'

The Israeli army said it had "thwarted" an attack from Gaza by two drones that was claimed by Hamas.

"Two UAVs were identified crossing from Gaza into Israeli territory" at Nir Oz and Ein HaBesor near the border, the army said.

"Both UAVs were thwarted," a statement added, without stating whether they were shot down.

1304 GMT — Palestinian PM says West gives Israel 'licence to kill' in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Western nations of giving Israel a "licence to kill" in its war against Gaza.

"What we hear from the mouth of the occupation (Israeli) leaders on preparations for a land invasion means more crimes, atrocities and forced displacement," Shtayyeh told the start of a Palestinian Authority government meeting.

"We condemn the statements that constitute a licence to kill and give Israel political cover to commit massacres and spread destruction in Gaza," he added.

1258 GMT — Slovenia calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Slovenia called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of aid.

"Conflict should not spread to the region. We call on everyone to stop the conflict and the killing of civilians. Hundreds of water and food trucks are needed daily. In this case, this should be our biggest concern," Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon told the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg.

She said action should be taken within the framework of international humanitarian law, adding that Slovenia supports every effort to achieve peace.

1240 GMT — Hamas fires rockets into Israel in response to civilian deaths

The Palestinian group Hamas said it had fired rocket barrages at the cities of Ashkelon and Beersheva in southern Israel.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the rocket fire also targeted Israeli military forces along the border with Gaza "in response to the targeting of civilians in Gaza."

1234 GMT — Germany terms Gaza humanitarian situation 'catastrophic'

Germany expressed concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza amid intense Israeli air attacks, calling it “catastrophic.”

"Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation, it is important that as many humanitarian goods as possible, food, medicine, water and also fuel come into Gaza," Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischers aid told a routine press briefing.

"As we have made clear several times, we are committed to this intensively, together with the UN, the EU partners, together with our partners in the US that there should be more extensive border openings and that significantly more aid deliveries should be delivered to Gaza," he added.

1229 GMT — Germany’s new left movement slams government’s policy on Mideast conflict

Germany’s new left movement has slammed Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government over its Middle East policy, calling for more diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Sahra Wagenknecht, a leftist politician who announced plans to form a new political party, said the government should step up diplomatic efforts and seek to play a mediator role instead of taking sides and supplying weapons to conflict regions.

"There is a need to de-escalate the situation now, one cannot do this with military means," Wagenknecht told a news conference in Berlin.

1208 GMT — Israeli fighter jets strike another mosque in Gaza, total rises to 32 since Oct. 7

Israeli warplanes struck another mosque in Gaza, bringing the total number of destroyed mosques in the territory to 32 since Oct. 7, the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave said.

An air strike targeted Al Noor Al Mohammedi Mosque in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood north of Gaza City, the ministry said in a statement. Several Palestinians were injured in the attack.

According to the ministry, at least 32 mosques have been destroyed in the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Oct. 7.

1202 GMT — Gaza appeals for blood donations as shortages worsen

As conditions rapidly worsened, Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has appealed for blood donations for hospitals in the besieged territory that are suffering from dire shortages of blood and medical supplies.

The ministry urged residents to rush to hospitals and blood banks across Gaza for blood donations and called for the International Committee of the Red Cross to bring blood to the territory.

1155 GMT — Turkish Red Crescent restarts food distribution in Gaza

The Turkish Red Crescent has restarted distributing food at its soup kitchen in Gaza, now partially repaired from damage caused by Israeli attacks, for 500 families every day, it said.

"The Red Crescent soup kitchen in Gaza has been partially repaired after the damage it sustained in Israeli attacks and has started to produce hot meals again," the humanitarian aid agency said in a statement.

"The Red Crescent serves hot meals for 500 families from the soup kitchen in Gaza every day," it added.

1129 GMT — Israeli violations kill 57 medical personnel, injure hundred

Israeli violations against the healthcare system have resulted in the deaths of 57 medical personnel and injuries to 100 more since Oct. 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

1118 GMT — Türkiye sends two more planes of aid to Egypt for Gaza, plans more

Türkiye sent two cargo planes to Egypt carrying medical equipment and supplies for Gaza, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding two more aircraft would be sent with more supplies.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Koca said the cargo planes carried medicine, generators, medical supplies, incubators for babies, phototherapy machinery, diapers and baby food.

Among the medical supplies, he said, were emergency response equipment, operating tables, ventilators, ultrasound machines and orthopaedic supplies for those wounded in the fighting.

1113 GMT —Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza surpasses grim 5,000 mark

Israeli strikes have killed at least 5,087 people in Gaza since the conflict began on October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

Some 2,055 children and 1,119 women are among the dead, while 15,273 people have been injured in the relentless bombardments, the statement added.

1004 GMT — Israeli military says it fired on 'aerial target' from Lebanon

The Israeli military said it had launched an interceptor missile at a "suspicious aerial target" that crossed in from Lebanon, and that sirens had been sounded in areas of the border as a precaution.

0913 GMT — Third aid convoy enters Gaza via Egypt border crossing

An aid convoy entered besieged Gaza via the Rafah border crossing, AFP correspondents on the Egyptian and Palestinian sides have said, the third since war erupted on October 7.

More than a dozen lorries crossed Rafah, the correspondents said, adding to a previous total of 34 trucks that had entered Gaza on Saturday and Sunday according to an Egyptian Red Cross official.

The United Nations says at least 100 trucks a day are needed to provide the basic needs of Gaza's 2.4 million inhabitants.

0859 GMT — Israel 'delays' ground operation until more US soldiers arrive

Israel has decided to "delay the ground war" in Gaza, pending the arrival of additional American forces to the region, the Israeli army radio reported on Monday.

“The United States has conveyed to Israel its intention to deploy additional American forces to the Middle East, in readiness for a ground operation due to concerns over the escalating Iranian attacks against its forces in the region,” according to the report.

The radio went on to explain: “Israeli officials emphasize that this isn't the sole reason for the delay in the operation; there are other factors at play, such as enhancing the operational readiness of the forces, as well as seeking a solution to the issue of the captives and the potential for additional prisoner release agreements.”

0807 GMT — Hamas engages Israeli forces infiltrating Gaza

Hamas fighters engaged with an Israeli force that infiltrated Gaza and returned to their base after destroying some Israeli military equipment, the Palestinian group's armed wing Qassam Brigades has said.

The group said in a statement the infiltration by what it described as an armoured force took place east of Khan Younis in the southern region of Gaza, amid expectations of a full-scale ground offensive by Israeli forces massed around the enclave.

“Fighters engaged with the infiltrating force, destroying two bulldozers and a tank and forced the force to withdraw, before they returned safely to base,” the statement said.

There was no immediate Israeli comment about the destruction of Israeli equipment or vehicles.

0746 GMT — Israel conducts limited ground incursion into Gaza

Israel's military has said that ground forces mounted limited raids into Gaza overnight to fight Palestinian gunmen and that air strikes were being focused on sites where Hamas was assembling to attack any wider Israeli invasion.

In a televised briefing, chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said 222 people had now been confirmed as taken hostage during the Oct 7 cross-border onslaught by Hamas.

Separately 308 soldiers were killed since the beginning of the war, according to the Israeli army.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage into southern Israel.

0659 GMT — EU top diplomat urges faster aid deliveries to Gaza

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged faster aid deliveries to Gaza and said the bloc was debating calling for a "humanitarian pause" in Israel's campaign against Hamas.

"What's important? More, quicker, and in particular to enter the basic things that make water and electricity supply being restored," Borrell said, ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

Borrell said that the few dozen trucks of humanitarian aid that had been allowed into Gaza from Egypt was "not enough" and said fuel to produce power and drinking water was particularly needed.

He said ministers would discuss calls from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a "humanitarian ceasefire" and the issue would be on the table at an EU leaders summit on Thursday.

0711 GMT — Israeli overnight strike killed 70 in Gaza: Hamas

Israeli overnight strikes on the blockaded Gaza enclave have left at least 70 people dead, Hamas officials said.

A statement from Hamas said "more than 60 were martyred in the (Israeli) raids" during the night, including 17 who were killed in a single strike that hit a house in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

At least 10 other people were killed in new strikes on Monday morning, the group said in a separate statement, bringing to overall toll since Sunday night to at least 70 deaths.

0643 GMT — International support for Israel is 'license for more killing': Palestine PM

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has said international support for Israel, which has continued its bombardment on Gaza since the October 7 surprise attack by Hamas, is a "license for further killing and destruction."

Shtayyeh, in a meeting with ambassadors, representatives and envoys of different countries in Ramallah, called on the international community and brotherly countries to create a "unified front to stop aggression against our people, and plans for displacement and ground invasion of Gaza, and to pressure Israel to allow the entry of medical and relief aid," according to his office.

He stressed "the need to create and launch an effective political path in order to end the occupation, achieve a two-state solution, and establish a Palestinian state."

0630 GMT — Another 2 Palestinians killed in West Bank, raising death toll to 95

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed the killing of another two people in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah, taking the number of casualties in clashes with Israeli forces in occupied West Bank since October 7 to 95.

The two individuals were shot by Israeli forces during the raid, the WAFA news agency said, adding that four others sustained critical injuries. As many as 20 Palestinians were also detained.

0352 GMT — US pledges 'flow' of aid to Gaza

The United States has vowed a continued flow of aid to Gaza, as a new convoy of 14 trucks entered the besieged and bombarded Palestinian enclave.

With the first of two convoys of humanitarian assistance now inside Gaza, the White House said Israel had agreed "there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance".

The United Nations estimates Gaza needs about 100 trucks a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, almost half of whom are believed to have been displaced by Israel's bombing campaign.

0317 GMT — Demonstrators demand Israel's president effort for Hamas-held prisoners

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated in front of President Isaac Herzog’s West Jerusalem home on Sunday to demand the release of prisoners being held by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Herzog met with 80 representatives of the families of the prisoners, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Thousands of Israelis have been demonstrating across the country daily, calling on the government to take steps for their release.

Hamas and other Palestinian groups have captured more than 200 Israelis, including high-ranking military personnel, hoping to reach a prisoner exchange deal to free some of the over 6,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including women and children.

0315 GMT — Israel kills 400 Palestinians in Gaza in one day

More than 400 Palestinians were killed on Sunday alone as a result of intensified Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Most of those killed were women and children, medical sources told the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The attacks were concentrated in Jabalya and Beit Lahiya in the north, the al Gusta and al Rimal neighbourhoods and al Shati refugee camp in the west and Khan Younis and Rafah in the south of Gaza.

0123 GMT — Israeli attacks on Gaza kill over 1,000 women, leave half a million displaced

Israel’s ongoing attacks against Gaza have killed over 1,000 women and forced the displacement of about half a million others from their homes since October 7, the media office of the Gaza government said.

The office said in a statement that as of Sunday, 1,023 women have been killed.

"The Israeli occupation's continued crimes against women, girls and children constitute a war crime condemned by all international and humanitarian conventions,” it said.

The statement cited figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry which said that more than 1,900 children have been killed in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

It also referred to a report issued by UN Women which said the number of widows who have become heads of their families after the deaths of their husbands has surpassed 1,000.

0212 GMT — Two more Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank

The number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7 rose to 93, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Two more Palestinians lost their lives, including a child, in raids and attacks carried out by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Hebron, the ministry said in a statement.

In a statement issued earlier, it said the General Authority for Civil Affairs, the Palestinian Authority's contact point with the Israeli side, informed it of the death of a citizen — the sixth on Sunday — whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

The deaths came after Israeli forces opened fire near the Al-Arroub camp, the ministry added.

0203 GMT — 6 Western nations back Israel's "right to self-defence" in joint statement

The US, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Canada released a joint statement late Sunday reaffirming their support for Israel's “right to self-defence against terrorism.”

“The leaders reiterated their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians,” said the statement, which was posted on the British government’s website.

The statement came following discussions between US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

0108 GMT — Hezbollah member killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah announced that one of its members was killed in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon.

The group announced that the member hailed from the village of Aynata, without providing further information, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV,

Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike on the outskirts of the village of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, the local Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported earlier in the day.

2340 GMT — 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of homes in Gaza: Ministry

At least 30 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded in Israeli shelling of homes across Gaza, Palestinian Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave announced late Sunday.

“At least 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli shelling of a number of inhabited homes in Jabaliya (refugee) camp, the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza and in (the) Nuseirat and Bureij (camps) in the center of the Strip,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said most of the victims were women and children and the attacks came without warning.

