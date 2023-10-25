Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has met with Turkish officials, with the spotlight on exploring avenues to provide humanitarian aid to Palestine's Gaza.

Okay Memis, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meric Yilmaz were received by Ghaffar in the new administrative capital constructed in eastern Cairo on Wednesday.

Ghaffar stressed the shared responsibility and deep concern that Türkiye and Egypt hold for Palestinians and expressed their readiness to accept casualties from Gaza for medical treatment or to offer medical services within Gaza if required.

"We are eager to extend this assistance, but the approval of Israel is needed in this matter. It is a heart-wrenching situation not to be able to deliver these services despite having the necessary resources at our disposal. Israel's restrictions prevent the injured from leaving the war zone," he said.

The heads of AFAD and the Red Crescent also met with UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova, after the meeting with Ghaffar.

Growing violence by Israel

The AFAD and Red Crescent delegations, which arrived Tuesday in Cairo, are expected to continue diplomatic efforts and engagements on Thursday in Egypt.

The conflict in Gaza began when Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack on October 7 that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza.

More than 7,900 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 6,546 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.