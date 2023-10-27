Friday October 27, 2023

0945 GMT — The alternative Black Sea export corridor will continue to function despite all threats, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The presidential office reported that Zelenskyy discussed the operation of the route as well as vessel insurance during a phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Thursday, the Kiev-based Barva Invest consultancy, British security firm Ambrey and a specialised outlet, Ukrainian Ports, reported that Ukraine had suspended use of the corridor due to a possible threat from Russian warplanes and sea mines.

Ukrainian officials denied this.

More updates:

1144 GMT — Most EU leaders back new Ukraine aid, Hungary & Slovakia voice doubts

Most European Union leaders backed granting more financial support to Ukraine as it fights a Russian attack, but Hungary and Slovakia voiced reservations ahead of a decision the bloc needs to make unanimously in December.

The EU executive has proposed that the bloc's 27 countries chip in more funds in a revision to its shared budget to finance additional shared spending through 2027, including extending 50 billion euros ($52.8 billion) in new aid to Kiev.

"There is a strong view that we need more money for Ukraine, almost unanimity for that," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in EU leaders' talks on the matter in Brussels. "But there is very little agreement on where we would find the money."

1130 GMT — German plans to replace Patriot system given to Ukraine delayed

Germany's purchase of Patriot air defence missile systems to replace those given to Ukraine is taking longer than initially planned, the German defence ministry said in response to a lawmaker's written query.

Negotiations with the US manufacturer (weapons maker Raytheon) on buying several systems are underway, with delivery expected to begin in 2025 and to be completed in 2027, the ministry told lawmaker Ingo Gaedechens of the opposition Christian Democrats.

The 25 million euro ($26.4 million) bill for the systems will be submitted to the parliament's budget committee for approval - as required for all Bundeswehr acquisitions costing more than 25 million euros - in the first half of 2024, added the ministry.

1019 GMT —Russia launches anti-spy operation in Ukraine's south, kills one

Russia has said that it killed a suspected Ukrainian spy and shut down two pro-Kiev online outlets during an operation in the occupied part of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Since seizing control of large swathes of Ukraine last year, Russia has claimed to have foiled repeated acts of alleged sabotage as it tries to crack down on pro-Ukrainian resistance among the local population.

"As a result of a special operation in the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the FSB suppressed the activities of three large agent groups coordinated by Ukrainian intelligence," the FSB security service said in a statement.

One man suspected of working for Ukrainian intelligence was killed in a gunfight during the operation, the FSB said, without providing further details.

0726 GMT — Russia says Ukraine launched drone attack on nuclear power plant, no damage

Russia has said that Ukraine launched an attempted overnight drone attack on a nuclear power plant in a Russian border region, but failed to inflict any damage on the facility.

"On the evening of October 26, an attack by three enemy unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kursk nuclear power plant was stopped. It did not affect the operation of the station," the press service of the Kursk nuclear plant, which is close to Russia's border with Ukraine, said in a statement on social media.

0534 GMT — Ukraine says Russian missile attack in Kharkiv region injures eight

A Russian missile hit a fire department building in the northern region of Kharkiv on Friday, injuring at least eight rescuers, Ukraine's interior minister said.

The attack targeted the town of Izium, the minister, Ihor Klymenko, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that was accompanied by images of the wrecked building and fire trucks.

"The building itself and 13 pieces of equipment were also damaged," he added but did not say what type of missile had been used.

Five of six drones were destroyed in two waves of Shahe d drone attacks that Russia launched overnight on the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson, said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern military command.

"Unfortunately, there was a hit on an infrastructure object, and a fire broke out," she said in comments on television. "But it is not critical, it was localised."

There were no casualties, she added.

