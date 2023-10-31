CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
'Out-of-control blazes' across eastern Australia destroy dozens of homes
Fires continue to burn across Queensland where at least 45 homes have been destroyed and two people killed since last week.
'Out-of-control blazes' across eastern Australia destroy dozens of homes
A supplied image shows QFES ground crews responding to a fire in Millmerran, Queensland. / Photo: Reuters
October 31, 2023

Two people have been killed and dozens of homes destroyed in bushfires raging across Australia's northern Queensland state, as firefighters travel from across the country and from New Zealand to try and contain the out-of-control blazes.

Residents have been told to evacuate from two massive bushfires in the southeast portion of Queensland, even as dozens of fires continue to burn across the state where at least 45 homes have been destroyed and two people killed since last week.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the fires "devastating" in a visit to the state on Tuesday and said the federal government would provide extra support to deal with what it estimates will be at least 42,000 claims for assistance as a result of the destruction.

"These are heartbreaking scenes when people lose their houses," Albanese said from the town of Bundaberg, near one of the large fires.

"This is a difficult period and it's going to be a difficult summer."

RelatedClimate report: 'frightening' wake-up call for Australia

Out of control

Firefighters from the neighbouring state of Victoria and New Zealand were on their way to help, Albanese added.

The early start to fire season comes as Australia recorded its driest September on record and the weather bureau forecast months of hot weather and below-average rainfall ahead.

More than 7,500 hectares (18,500 acres) are burning out of control in the neighbouring state of New South Wales, only 40 km (25 miles) from one of the Queensland fires.

Firefighters said a 100-hectare (247 acre) blaze near Ulan, roughly 200 km (125 miles) northwest of Sydney, was "impinging" on a facility where explosives were stored and warned those nearby to leave.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us