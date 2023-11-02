WORLD
Bahrain cuts trade ties with Israel, recalls envoy over attacks on Gaza
The move by one of Israel's Gulf Arab allies is "in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people", according to Bahrain's lower house of parliament.
Bahrain, which violently cracked down on pro-democracy protests in 2011, has seen a series of demonstrations in recent weeks denouncing Israel's reprisal attacks. / Photo: Reuters
November 2, 2023

Bahrain's lower house of parliament has announced the halting of economic ties with Israel and the return of ambassadors on both sides over Israeli attacks on Gaza, although there was no government confirmation.

On Thursday, Israel's foreign ministry said it had not been notified of any decision by Bahrain. If confirmed, it would be the first such move by one of Israel's Gulf Arab allies.

"The Council of Representatives confirms that the Israeli ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Bahrain decided to return the Bahraini ambassador from Israel to the country," a statement said.

"Economic relations with Israel have also been halted," said the statement from the lower house, which does not have executive powers.

The move is "in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people", it said.

Abdulnabi Salman, parliament's first deputy speaker, confirmed the decision, saying the "ongoing conflict in Gaza cannot tolerate silence".

RelatedIsrael evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: state media

Demonstrations denouncing Israel's attacks

Bahrain and Israel established diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Under the accords, Israel also established ties with the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

"We would like to clarify that no announcement or decision has been received from the government of Bahrain and the government of Israel regarding the return of the ambassadors of these countries," Israel's foreign ministry said.

"Relations between Israel and Bahrain are stable," it added.

The move comes nearly one month after Hamas killed 1,400 people and kidnapped more than 230, according to Israeli officials, in the deadliest attack in the country's history.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and sent in ground troops in an assault that the enclave's health ministry says has killed over 9,000 people, two-thirds of them women and children.

Bahrain, which violently cracked down on pro-democracy protests in 2011, has seen a series of demonstrations in recent weeks denouncing Israel's attacks.

As recently as September, Bahrain and Israel agreed to boost trade relations during a visit by Israel's foreign minister Eli Cohen to Manama to inaugurate Israel's new embassy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
