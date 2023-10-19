WORLD
Israel evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: state media
Amid Israel's ongoing relentless bombardment in Gaza, the country has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East.
Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out. / Photo: AA
October 19, 2023

Israel has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Jordan, and Morocco, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority's official website.

The Israeli authority further stated: "The embassy in Jordan was evacuated at the start of the war by the order of the Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and the Ministry's Director-General.”

The report came as Israel prepares for a ground assault on Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in a meeting with infantry soldiers on the Gaza border told the forces to "get organised, be ready" for an order to move in.

Humanitarian crisis

The latest conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" to ease the "epic human suffering."

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

SOURCE:AA
