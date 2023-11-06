In a high-level meeting in Ankara, the Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has engaged in discussions with his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, addressing a range of pressing issues, most notably the situation in the besieged Gaza, as well as broader regional developments and bilateral relations.

The two held one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings at the Turkish Foreign Ministry building. The meetings lasted for approximately 2.5 hours.

Blinken left the ministry building following the meeting and no statement has been made.

The US Secretary of State on Sunday made a surprise visit to the occupied West Bank, where he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken's surprise visit was not limited to the occupied West Bank as he also visited Iraq and Greek-administered Cyprus.

Meanwhile, members of the Youth Union of Türkiye gathered near the Turkish Foreign Ministry building to protest Blinken's visit to the Turkish capital. Carrying Palestinian and Turkish flags, dozens of protesters chanted the slogan: "Blinken, the killer, get out of Türkiye."

Delivering aid and two-state solution

During the diplomatic exchange on Monday, the Turkish minister Fidan underscored the urgent need to prevent Israel from targeting civilians and displacing individuals in Gaza. He emphasised the need for promptly declaring a comprehensive ceasefire to mitigate the ongoing crisis.

Both sides affirmed their mutual commitment to safeguarding the well-being of civilians and ensuring the continuous and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

In remarks regarding the meeting, a diplomatic source stressed, "Türkiye and the United States find common ground on safeguarding civilians in Gaza, the necessity of the delivery of humanitarian aid, and pursuing a two-state solution. The importance of collaborative efforts toward a two-state resolution was strongly emphasised during today's discussions."

Furthermore, Fidan drew attention to the unacceptability of targeting civilians and causing damage to critical infrastructure in Gaza.

The discussions at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also included the expansion process of NATO, framed within Sweden's membership, as well as addressing bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

Humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

The Israeli army has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 9,770 Palestinians, including 4,800 children and 2,550 women, have been killed in the Israeli bombardments in Gaza. Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to the official figures.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.