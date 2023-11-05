Türkiye's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has delivered a speech at the TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival, emphasising the global responsibility to address humanitarian crises.

"Reports and maintained statistics, regardless of their significance, are inadequate in alleviating the suffering of disadvantaged and oppressed individuals; instead, it is the narratives found in cinema films and artworks that possess the power to genuinely touch our hearts," he said on Sunday.

Altun mentioned the importance of genuine empathy, the power of storytelling, and the need for a humanitarian approach to resolving global and regional challenges. He asserted that it is the collective duty of the international community to combat those responsible for inhumane actions causing suffering in various parts of the world.

"What spurs us to address humanitarian crises isn't merely the reduction of tragedies to statistics or categories, but rather the capacity to empathise with the suffering and lives of each individual affected."

The "Humanitarian Film Festival," organised by TRT World Citizen, which works in a "human-centred" manner to guide and leave a mark on citizens worldwide, once again brought together viewers and industry professionals this year.

The short film festival, which was organised for the 5th time, aims to shed light on global humanitarian issues and places a strong emphasis on humanity by focusing on various topics such as war, conflict, pandemics, women's rights, migration, climate crises, environmental pollution, hunger, famine, homelessness, and poverty.

'Israeli issue'

Turkish Communications Director Altun has called for a paradigm shift in the way the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict is understood. He emphasised that the problem, often known as the "Palestinian issue," should instead be recognised as the "Israeli issue."

"Today, we are here to proclaim the true name of this problem to the world, which for years has been referred to as 'the Palestinian issue.' The name of this problem is 'the Israeli issue,'" Altun said, adding that "not only the Middle East, not only our region, but the whole world is facing this issue."

He further acknowledged that while Türkiye has taken courageous steps to confront these challenges, some have remained passive in the face of humanitarian crises, emphasising the urgency of global cooperation.

"Some countries fail to show the courage to face this issue, also turning a blind eye to it, but Türkiye is at the forefront," he said.

"As long as the Israeli problem is ignored, this historically growing crisis will continue to escalate and threaten humanity further."

Altun highlighted the vital role of storytelling and the arts in fostering understanding and empathy toward the suffering of disadvantaged and oppressed populations.

He commended the TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival for its unique ability to shed light on global problems and humanitarian crises through the lens of cinema.

He concluded his speech by expressing hope that the festival, as an initiative, would contribute to global peace, prosperity, justice, and stability and bring together filmmakers and storytellers to increase its impact in addressing the world's most pressing humanitarian issues.