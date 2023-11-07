TÜRKİYE
'Hollywood Turkish Film and Drama Days' captivate audience in Los Angeles
The "magic" of Turkish cinema and television took the spotlight as Sony Studios hosted the highly-anticipated Hollywood Turkish Film and Drama Days attended by numerous celebrities.
The event began with a glamorous red-carpet gala attended by Turkish celebrities. / Photo: AA
November 7, 2023

The two-day extravaganza has been curated by renowned journalist Barbaros Tapan, with support from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Directorate of Communications of Türkiye's Presidency.

Under the main sponsorship of the Gain digital platform, the event began with a glamorous red-carpet gala attended by Turkish celebrities Meryem Uzerli, Engin Altan Duzyatan, Aras Bulut Iynemli, Ebru Sahin and others.

While initially slated to feature the presence of Hollywood stars, their attendance was affected due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Nonetheless, the prestigious Turkish event in Los Angeles received a touch of Hollywood glamour with the presence of Emmy winner and Oscar nominee producer Cindy Cowan.

Second day drama launch: "Sahsiyet"

With Gain’s main sponsorship, on the second day of the event, the spotlight shifted to the world of Turkish drama with the launch of "Sahsiyet."

"This gripping drama series has been generating buzz across the globe for its compelling storytelling, outstanding performances, and edge-of-the-seat suspense. It's a must-see for fans of quality television," the statement said.

"The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Naz Senyuva, a distinguished figure in the world of communication and journalism," it added.

The esteemed panel guests include Helen Hoehne: Golden Globe President, Andrew Bernstein: Hall of Fame Photographer, Saner Ayar: Turkish filmmaker, Enes Yilmazer: Content Creator.

"Hollywood Turkish Film and Drama Days was an unforgettable celebration of cultural diversity, creativity, and cinematic excellence in the iconic setting of Sony Studios," the statement said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
