WORLD
4 MIN READ
Palestinian group doesn't 'expect anything' as Arab, Muslim blocs meet in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh is hosting emergency meetings of Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as Israel's intensifies its war on Gaza, but Islamic Jihad says  it is not placing hopes on such summits.
Palestinian group doesn't 'expect anything' as Arab, Muslim blocs meet in Saudi Arabia
Since October 7,  Israel's has launched indiscriminate aerial and ground strikes on Gaza that have killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians and many of them children. / Photo: AA
November 11, 2023

Arab leaders and Iran's president are in the Saudi capital for summits expected to underscore demands that Israel's war in Gaza end before the violence draws in other countries, even as a Palestinian resistance group voiced frustration, saying it did not "expect anything" from the gathering.

The emergency meetings of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] on Saturday come after Hamas fighters launched an audacious and unprecedented blitz in souther Israel on October 7 that Israeli officials say left about 1,200 people dead, many of them soldiers, while 239 were taken as captives to Gaza.

Since then Israel's has launched indiscriminate aerial and ground strikes that have killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians and many of them children.

Aid groups have joined pleas for a ceasefire, warning of a humanitarian "catastrophe" in Gaza, where food, water and medicine are in short supply.

The Arab League aims to demonstrate "how the Arabs will move on the international scene to stop the aggression, support Palestine and its people, condemn the Israeli occupation, and hold it accountable for its crimes", the bloc's assistant secretary-general, Hossam Zaki, said this week.

But Palestinian group Islamic Jihad on Friday said it did not "expect anything" from the meeting, criticising leaders for the delay.

"We are not placing our hopes on such meetings, for we have seen their results over many years," Mohammad al-Hindi, the group's deputy secretary-general, told a press conference in Beirut.

"The fact that this conference will be held after 35 days (of war) is an indication of its outcomes."

RelatedCraig Mokhiber accuses UN of silencing him amid Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza

Raisi in Riyadh

Israel and its main backer the United States have so far rebuffed demands for a ceasefire, a position that is expected to draw heavy criticism during Saturday's meetings.

A united "diplomatic front... will generate diplomatic pressure from Arab and Muslim states," said Saudi analyst Aziz Alghashian.

Criticism from regional leaders so far indicates "that this is not just about Israel-Palestine -- this is about what is facilitating Israel to do this, which is basically the United States and the West", he added.

That clash has been on display during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visits to the region, as well as during a stop this week in Riyadh by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who met with a number of his Arab counterparts who have called for a ceasefire.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's expected attendance at the OIC meeting will be his first trip to Saudi Arabia since the two Middle East heavyweights reached a surprise China-brokered rapprochement deal in March, ending seven years of severed ties.

The conflict has already fuelled cross-border exchanges between the Israeli army and Lebanon's Hezbollah, and Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for "ballistic missiles" the rebels said targeted southern Israel.

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday condemned "continued violations of international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation forces," his first public comments on the war, though Riyadh has levelled similar criticism in multiple statements.

RelatedWHO says 'a child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza' as Israel intensifies strikes
Related'We've been given the choice between a slow ethnic cleansing or an aggressive slaughter'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us