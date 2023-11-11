"Nuclear weapons, whose existence is acknowledged by Israeli ministers, should be investigated," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in his address during the 8th Extraordinary Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

President Erdogan spoke on Saturday's summit on the urgent need for global intervention to address the escalating crisis in Palestine's Gaza and West Bank.

During the extraordinary summit, representatives of the Islamic world exchanged ideas about concrete steps to be taken regarding the recent developments.

"If there are nuclear bombs smuggled out of the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency, they must be revealed, not only for our region but also for the survival of all humanity threatened by this issue," Erdogan said.

Israeli Minister for Heritage Amihai Eliyahu, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, had told Israeli media last week that dropping a "nuclear bomb" on Gaza was "an option."

On Israel's reckless attacks, the Turkish President highlighted that Israel, even though it persecutes people and occupies their land, "is not compensating for its damages."

"The Israeli government is acting like the spoiled child of the West, and it has to compensate for the damages that it causes," he added.

'Cowardice' of the West

President Erdogan criticised the Western countries' silence in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasising the stark contrast between their response to other global incidents and their seeming apathy towards the suffering in Palestine.

The Western countries who always talk about human rights and freedom, Erdogan said, "are now silent as a slaughter is happening in Palestine… These countries are not even making a call for a ceasefire."

He drew attention to the disparity in reactions, pointing out the swift cooperation following incidents like the Charlie Hebdo attack compared to the ongoing tragedy in Gaza.

"Close to 20 people were killed at the Charlie Hebdo incident, and the heads of state and government walked together in Paris. But close to 12,000 people are killed in Gaza, and none of them are taking action. This is not only weakness but also cowardice and lack of conscience," he said.

Erdogan also commended the acceptance of a resolution at the UN addressing the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Ramallah, emphasising the support it received with more than 100 votes.

He highlighted the isolation faced by Israel, stating that the support for the resolution demonstrated how alone Israel is in committing crimes.

"Voices are being raised about Israel's massacres, and we find this hopeful for the future of humanity. We expect Israeli authorities to listen to these calls," he said.

Humanitarian aid

Erdogan outlined Türkiye's active role in providing humanitarian aid amid the ongoing crisis and the importance of a sustained effort to rebuild Gaza, with a special emphasis on supporting cancer patients, children, and the injured.

"The speaker of the UN has likened the northern part of Gaza to hell because the aid trucks do not reach that area. By giving the needed support to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, we must ensure that the Rafah border crossing is always kept open," he said.

The Turkish President proposed the establishment of an OIC fund to facilitate the rebuilding and construction of Gaza, expressing Türkiye's readiness to offer comprehensive support.

He reiterated the necessity of a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, advocating for the establishment of a sovereign and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Underscoring the summit's promising potential for both the Palestinian population and the broader Muslim community, he called the Muslim countries to use this crisis "as an opportunity for a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue."

Concluding his address, Erdogan expressed deep concern about the status of Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, warning against any breach of its special status by Israel. "Jerusalem is our redline," he said, adding that is is also crucial for the entire region's peace and stability.

He expressed hope that the summit would yield auspicious outcomes for the Muslim world and humanity as a whole.