Turkish border units prevent illegal crossings of FETO members to Greece
As FETO fugitives continue to find sanctuary in Western countries, concerns mount about the lack of action to extradite these individuals.
The Turkish government's repeated calls for international cooperation and solidarity in combating FETO and similar terrorist organisations remain largely unanswered. / Photo: AA
November 12, 2023

6 individuals, 2 of whom are members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), were captured while attempting to illegally cross from Türkiye to Greece.

"6 individuals trying to illegally cross from our country to Greece were apprehended by our border units. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that 2 of the captured individuals are members of the FETO terrorist organisation," The Turkish Defence Ministry stated on Sunday.

As FETO fugitives continue to find sanctuary in Western countries, concerns mount about the lack of action to extradite these individuals and hold them accountable for their involvement in the coup attempt.

The Turkish government's repeated calls for international cooperation and solidarity in combating FETO and similar terrorist organisations remain largely unanswered.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
