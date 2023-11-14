WORLD
Challenging than death: Palestinians describe situation at Al Shifa hospital
There is no life, no water and no electricity, with people surviving on a few bags of flour left behind by those who evacuated earlier.
An injured Palestinian child is taken to the Al Shifa Hospital following the Israeli attacks on the Nasirat Refugee Camp in Gaza City, Gaza on November 3, 2023. / Photo: AA
November 14, 2023

The situation at Al Shifa Hospital in western Gaza is "more challenging than death itself, with the bare minimum for sustaining life unavailable," a displaced Gazan sheltering there has said.

"I took shelter at Al Shifa Hospital about half an hour ago, and we were targeted three times by Israeli tanks through the safe passages, resulting in casualties," Joudat Al Madhoun said on Monday.

Describing the situation inside the hospital, Al Madhoun said it "is more challenging than death itself. There is no life, no water and no electricity. We were surviving on a few bags of flour left behind by those who evacuated before us."

He said they had just eaten "after 24 hours of fasting and hunger. This is the situation for all the displaced inside the hospital, and the only available food (now) is dates."

On the electricity situation, Al Madhoun said power "has been completely cut off for the last two days. Only the emergency department is working intermittently. The kidney department is not functioning and there are 20 kidney patients at risk of death if they do not undergo dialysis immediately."

Targeting ambulances

He said the Israeli army targeted "the water station supplying the kidney department. Anyone in need of oxygen or critical surgery is at imminent risk, as there are no basic first aid resources at the hospital."

Regarding premature infants, they "face a life-threatening situation. The staff had to resort to manual respiration after the machines ceased working, resulting in the unfortunate demise of two children."

Al Madhoun noted that the number of displaced people in the section where he is staying ranges from 700-800, all enduring the same level of hardship.

"There are approximately 100 bodies of deceased individuals, mostly displaced, in the hospital courtyard. For the past three days, we've been coordinating with the Red Cross to bury them in the hospital yard. However, the area is hazardous, and this task seems impossible," he said.

"The Israeli army targeted the ambulances using gas and smoke bombs and sniper fire to the extent that we had to distribute masks to those present," he added.

SOURCE:AA
