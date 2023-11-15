Washington, DC — Thousands of pro-Israel protesters have demonstrated in the US capital, Washington, DC, in an unusually restricted and heavily secured rally that also saw two groups of American Jews exchange barbs and accusations as Tel Aviv's war on besieged Gaza rages on its 40th day.

Most of the participants at Tuesday's rally at National Mall waved Israeli flags and placards that read: "We stand with Israel" and "Bring them home", in reference to the captives seized by Hamas fighters in besieged Gaza.

An anti-Zionist counter-protest also took place at the site. It was mainly led by Neturie Karta, a group of Orthodox Jews who oppose Zionism and the State of Israel. The group, surrounded by security personnel, held signs that read: "Judaism rejects Zionism" and "Judaism and Zionism are dramatically opposed."

Each side claimed to be "authentic" Jews and dismissed the other as "fake."

Pro-Israel protesters called the other side "terrorists" and traded insults while the anti-Zionist protesters made the same accusations. The police made sure that soaring tempers did not escalate into fist fighting.

One pro-Israel demonstrator who passed by the anti-Zionist group shouted, "Shame on you" and even called them "nuts". Others chanted, "you're a shame" and "Go to Gaza".

"The State of Israel is the cause of all the bloodshed," an anti-Zionist Jew said.

Highly secured rally

Unlike with many and massive pro-Palestine rallies in the US, there was a heavy police and security presence at the demonstration. Most areas near the protests site were blocked, and many people including journalists were denied entry to the protest rally.

Addressing the crowd, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and the House Democratic leader, Hakeem Jefferies, came together on the stage. "We stand with Israel," Schumer chanted.

Some participants were cautious with how they responded to media questions.

Saying that the hostages are the main concern, Eli — who only gave his first name — said, "The US should continue to support Israel."

Another participant, 74-year-old Larry Rothschild, told TRT World that "Israel should continue its mission and eradicate Hamas," brushing off demands of ceasefire to stop the killings of Palestinians. The Israeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza has so far killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women.

The protest rally was designated as a "level 1" security event, the highest classification in its system and one usually used for the Super Bowl and other major events, according to the Associated Press.

Massive pro-Palestine rallies have been rocking the US since the start of Israel's war on blockaded Gaza. Participants of those protests have also included anti-Zionist Jewish groups, including the Jewish Voice for Peace and the Neturei Karta.