Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has urged Israel to exercise maximum restraint for the protection of civilians in besieged Gaza, saying the killing of women and babies "has to stop."

Speaking at a press conference in the western province of British Columbia on Tuesday, Trudeau said the human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, citing the suffering in and around Al Shifa Hospital after Israel's recent strikes.

"I urge the Government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching on TV, on social media. We're hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, and kids who've lost their parents. The world is witnessing this. The killing of women and children, of babies ... this has to stop," he told reporters.

He said the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians, adding that "even wars have rules. All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian."

His remarks came before Israeli troops stormed Al Shifa Hospital in besieged Gaza.

Five weeks after Israel began its bombardment on besieged Gaza, the fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility.

The plight of Gaza's civilians has prompted calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Related Antonio Guterres is unfit to head UN, Israeli top diplomat alleges

Al Shifa's fate in balance

The lives of 36 babies at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital were hanging in the balance on Wednesday, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them.

Three of the original 39 premature babies have already died since Gaza's biggest hospital ran out of fuel on the weekend to power generators that had kept their incubators going.

Around 350 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members had been evacuated from Gaza, Trudeau added.

Last week, Trudeau called for a significant humanitarian pause in the conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs.

At least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,750 women and children, and around 29,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings including hospitals, mosques and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200, according to official figures.