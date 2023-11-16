Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken a tough stance on the ongoing Israeli attack on Gaza.

"Being silent on Israel’s lawlessness in Gaza is tantamount to giving the green light to other lawlessness around the world,” he said on Thursday in a joint news conference with his Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic in Ankara.

Saying that Israel's disregard for law in Gaza and its wholesale targeting of civilians needs a strong response, Fidan called on the Western world “to uphold moral values and refrain from being complicit in the blatant violation of human rights in Gaza”.

"In order to break down the resistance, they are bombing the mosques, hospitals and schools. We cannot maintain silence regarding those attacks," he added during the press conference.

"I am calling upon the Western countries not to be a partner in crime by keeping silent."

The complete silence of Western countries that have an influence on Israel, over the brutality in Gaza, is alarming, he stressed.

Türkiye’s efforts in Gaza

The top Turkish diplomat stated that Türkiye is actively working to halt the brutality in Gaza. “The messages delivered at the extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League are clear: Israel must immediately cease its attacks and implement a two-state solution,” he said.

Expressing Türkiye’s intense efforts in the Gaza crisis, he reiterated that the Turkish Foreign Ministry, along with relevant agencies, is making maximum efforts to coordinate and ensure the delivery of aid.

“We are in constant communication for the treatment of patients, especially those in the Turkish-Palestinian hospital in Gaza,” he said.

“We have facilitated the exit of 27 patients and 12 attendants from Gaza to Ankara, and efforts are underway to establish a field hospital in Gaza.”

Reiterating the call for an immediate ceasefire and the necessity of implementing a two-state solution, Fidan said, “Türkiye will continue to extend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in Gaza, be the voice of the oppressed, and stand by them in their just causes.”

Türkiye-Bosnia relations

Regarding Türkiye’s relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Fidan acknowledged the strong historical, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations. He reaffirmed the commitment to deepening cooperation in various areas and expressed the determination to conclude ongoing agreements promptly.

Recognising that the current trade volume between the two countries stood at one billion dollars, and that efforts are needed to elevate it to reflect the true potential, Fidan said the discussions “also provided an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen ties between our business communities and increase mutual investments”.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration in the fight against the FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation), urging Bosnia and Herzegovina for stronger cooperation and concrete steps in this regard. Highlighting Türkiye’s significant role in the international military mission to maintain peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Fidan confirmed ongoing contributions in the defence sector.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina holds a key position in the Balkans, and its peace and stability are crucial for all countries in the region,” he said.

Fidan also reiterated the need for approaching internal issues of Bosnia and Herzegovina with an unbiased perspective, and Türkiye’s unequivocal support for its territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty.

“Separatist rhetoric and activities are not in the interest of any party. Local politicians should resolve internal issues through negotiation and dialogue, without external interference,” he added.