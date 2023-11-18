TÜRKİYE
Türkiye evacuates dozens of its citizens from Gaza
Citizens awaiting evacuation, alongside Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus citizens and their family members, have been the focus of ongoing initiatives by Ankara to facilitate their return to Türkiye.
The group of evacuees where warmly welcomed by Turkish diplomats at the border. They will initially be transported to Cairo and subsequently fly to Türkiye. / Photo: AA
November 18, 2023

As the continuous bombardment of Gaza by Israel is ongoing, Türkiye has maintained its commitment to evacuating its citizens from the conflict zone, as a group of 44 individuals successfully crossed the Rafah Border Crossing, reaching Egypt in the afternoon.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli stated on Saturday that this number is expected to increase throughout the day.

Initial evacuation efforts were temporarily halted at the beginning of the conflict after 30 successful evacuations just before the closure of the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

Citizens awaiting evacuation, alongside Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus citizens and their family members, have been the focus of ongoing initiatives to facilitate their return to Türkiye through Egypt.

The group was warmly welcomed by Turkish diplomats at the border. They will initially be transported to Cairo and subsequently fly to Türkiye.

Türkiye remains dedicated to ensuring the safe and swift evacuation of all its citizens in Gaza.

Türkiye continues to aid Palestinians

According to the foreign ministry spokesperson, collaborative efforts with relevant institutions are also underway to bring a new group of Palestinians from Gaza to Türkiye for medical treatment.

26 Palestinian cancer patients where brought to Türkiye for treatment this week, as the health crisis in Gaza continues to grow.

At least 11,500 Palestinians, including over 7,800 women and children, have been killed since then, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest official figures by Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
