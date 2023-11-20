If Germany won’t sell Eurofighter jets to Türkiye, there are many other alternatives Ankara can consider, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while responding to media queries on his return flight from Germany.

When asked if Germany was ready to commit to selling Eurofighter jets to Ankara, Erdogan stated on Saturday that Chancellor Scholz “did not get involved in this matter at all.”

“In other words, he did not comment on whether they will sell the Eurofighter or not. We have already stated our position clearly — if they give us the planes, well and good — if they don't, we have plenty of other doors to knock on,” Erdogan said, underlining that Türkiye had plenty of alternatives in case the Eurofighter deal fell through.

Previously, Yasar Guler, Türkiye’s Minister of National Defence, had commented on the ongoing initiative to secure Eurofighter Typhoon jets for the Turkish military.

Addressing the Turkish Grand National Assembly's Planning and Budget Committee while discussing the 2024 budget last week, Guler shed light on negotiations involving the UK, Germany and Spain. He underscored collaborative efforts with the UK and Spain, with both having expressed positive intent on the deal. However, he underlined that current negotiations are focused on securing Germany's approval, and that both the UK and Spain are working to get Germany on board.

With regards to the capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces' existing fighter aircraft, Guler highlighted the adequacy of the current fleet, comprising F-16s and F-4s, for their designated tasks.

However, he underscored the nation's forward-looking approach, explaining that initial plans for the acquisition of F-35s faced challenges, leading to the exploration of alternatives, such as the development of Türkiye’s national defence industry.

Separately, Türkiye made a request to Washington in 2021 for 40 F-16 jets and modernisation kits. The State Department has informally notified Congress of the potential sale.

On the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the US, Guler said: "To modernise our F-16s, we will purchase 40 ready-made F-16 Block 70 Vipers and modernise 79 of them at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS)."

Guler also underlined that Türkye is quickly developing its own indigenous fighter jets and engines, suggesting that in his opinion, it is a good thing that Türkiye is no longer pursuing F-35s, due their reported technical issues, as well as high running costs.

Related Tanks, drones, jets: How Türkiye’s defence industry became a global force

For Türkiye, the initial preference for fighter jets seems to be with Western aircraft manufacturers. However, a looming question remains: if this option falls through, would Türkiye turn to Russia?

A viable alternative for Eurofighters would be the Russian made Sukhoi Su-35. Let's take a look at how they compare.

Eurofighter:

Developed as a collaborative effort between the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain, the Eurofighter Typhoon represents a cutting-edge European multirole fighter.

It boasts a twin-engine, delta-wing configuration, with its design optimised for both air superiority and ground-attack missions.

Known for exceptional speed, climb rate and manoeuvrability, the Eurofighter Typhoon excels in both beyond-visual-range and close-quarters combat scenarios.

Su-35:

Hailing from Russia, the Sukhoi Su-35 represents a heavily upgraded version of the Su-27 Flanker.

Known for exceptional manoeuvrability, the Su-35 combines speed, range and a substantial payload capacity, making it a versatile platform for various mission profiles.

Right now, in addition to developing its own indigenous capabilities, Türkiye has numerous options it can seek to exercise, in order to enhance its defence capabilities.

While NATO considerations are important for Türkiye, the second largest military in the alliance, Ankara has always put its own interest first while securing its defence needs.

As a NATO member, although Türkiye is hoping to secure a deal with its Western partners first, Ankara might eventually have to turn elsewhere in order to secure new fighter jets.

In navigating these complex choices, Türkiye is looking forward without being dependent on a single supplier, weighing geopolitical considerations and technological capabilities to secure the best fit aircraft for its defence needs.