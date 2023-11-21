The European Union faces growing animosity across the Muslim world and beyond due to accusations of pro-Israel bias and double standards over the war in Gaza, the bloc's foreign policy chief has warned.

Josep Borrell said he feared such acrimony could undermine diplomatic support for Ukraine in the Global South and the EU's ability to insist on human rights clauses in international agreements.

He said the EU had to show "more empathy" for the loss of Palestinian civilian lives in Israel's war on Palestinians, launched in response to the deadly Oct. 7 cross-border assault by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

His comments came in interviews with Reuters during a five-day Middle East trip that took him to Israel's Kibbutz Be'eri attacked by Hamas, the occupied West Bank, a regional security conference in Bahrain and royal audiences in Qatar and Jordan.

On the trip, which ended on Monday evening, Borrell heard Arab leaders and Palestinian civil society activists complain that the 27-nation EU was not applying the same standards to Israel's war in Gaza that it applies to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Related UK Muslims feel the heat for supporting Palestinians

'European Union's posture is one-sided'

"All of them were really criticising the posture of the European Union as one-sided," Borrell said.

Waving his mobile phone, he said he had already received messages from some ministers signalling they would not support Ukraine next time there was a vote at the United Nations.

"If things continue a couple of weeks like this, the animosity against Europeans (will grow)," he added.

In response to the criticism, Borrell stressed human lives had the same value everywhere and that the EU had unanimously urged immediate "humanitarian pauses" to get aid to Palestinians in Gaza and quadrupled its humanitarian aid for the enclave.

But Arab leaders want an immediate end to Israel's bombardment, which has killed at least 13,300 Palestinians, including at least 5,600 children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

They have lambasted both the EU and the United States for not condemning Israel's brutal bombing campaign in Gaza, in contrast to the West's response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Israel has stressed that it is responding to the deadliest attack in its history, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

It says it is attacking civilian areas as that is where Hamas operates.

Europe struggles

As High Representative for foreign policy, Borrell is charged with crafting common positions among EU members.

A neighbour of the Middle East and home to substantial Jewish and Muslim populations, the EU has a major stake in the latest crisis.

But the bloc has struggled for a united stance beyond condemnation of the Hamas attack. It has largely limited itself to support for Israel's "right to defend itself" and calls for pauses in fighting.

Individual member countries, meanwhile, such as Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary have stressed strong support for Israel while others such as Ireland, Belgium and Spain have criticised Israel's military offensive.

France has called for a humanitarian truce that would pave the way for a ceasefire.

Borrell, a veteran Spanish Socialist politician, last month declared that some of Israel's actions contravened international law - to the annoyance of some EU member countries.

He avoided such direct public criticism on his trip. He also sought to show understanding for the pain felt by Israelis, recalling his own experience on a kibbutz in the 1960s.

But he said the EU also should do more to demonstrate it also cares about Palestinian lives and this could come through stronger calls for aid to get into Gaza and a renewed push for a Palestinian state under a "two-state solution".