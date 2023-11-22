WORLD
Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins most votes with landslide margin — exit poll
Far-right, anti-Islam party of firebrand politician Geert Wilders wins election, exit polls suggest, a political earthquake that will be felt far beyond the country's borders.
Immigration was the key topic of the referendum campaign and Wilders' hard-line stance, including closing the borders and deporting illegal immigrants, seemed to have resonated with Dutch voters. / Photo: Reuters
November 22, 2023

Far-right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders has won the most votes in the Dutch election with a landslide margin, according to an exit poll, putting him in line to lead talks to form a new ruling coalition and possibly become the country's prime minister.

The exit poll published by the national broadcaster NOS on Wednesday said Wilders' Party for Freedom won 35 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, more than double the 17 he won at the last election.

If confirmed when votes are counted, a Wilders victory would send a seismic shock through European politics. His election programme calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, a total halt to accepting asylum-seekers and refugee pushbacks at the Dutch borders.

It also advocates the "de-Islamisation" of the Netherlands.

But the lawmaker first would have to form a coalition government before he can take the reins of power. That will be tough as mainstream parties are reluctant to join forces with him and his Party for Freedom.

The exit poll was published as voting ended in the general election. It can have a margin of error of up to three seats, but generally is accurate within one or two seats, Ipsos said.

Wilders vowed to "return the country to the Dutch" in a first response to his seemingly resounding victory.

"We will have to find ways to live up to the hopes of our voters, to put the Dutch back on number one," Wilders said.

"Now is the time for parties to look for agreements, we can't be ignored."

