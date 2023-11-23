In the upcoming film, Aybuke: I Became a Teacher, the life and determination of Senay Aybuke Yalcin, a young teacher who was murdered by the PKK terrorist organisation, are vividly brought to screen.

Directed by Murat Onbul, with a compelling script by Ugur Kılıc and Ozan Bodur, the film is a TRT co-production and is set to be released on November 24, coinciding with Teachers' Day in Türkiye.

The narrative gracefully unfolds against the backdrop of Batman, a tranquil town in southeastern Türkiye, where Aybuke's journey as a teacher began. From a young age, she displayed a passion for learning and a compassionate spirit that set her apart. Inspired by educators who ignited the flame of knowledge within her, Aybuke harboured the dream of becoming a guiding light for others.

Celebrating a legacy of resilience

As the audience delves into the movie, they witness Aybuke's challenges, triumphs and the deep connections she forged with her students. Despite her youth, her vibrant energy and dedication endeared her to everyone around her. Her classroom was not merely a space for education; it was a haven where dreams took flight, and futures were shaped.

The turning point in Aybuke's life came tragically and abruptly. The film heartbreakingly depicts the PKK terrorist attack that claimed her life at the tender age of 22. The serene town of Batman was shaken to its core, and the loss reverberated far beyond its limits. Yet, this film is not solely about the tragedy; it is a celebration of Aybuke's spirit, resilience and the profound impact she had on her community.

The release date, November 24, is symbolic and deliberate — a homage to Teachers' Day and a tribute to Aybuke and the countless educators who dedicate their lives to shaping minds. Directed with sensitivity by Onbul, the film navigates the complexities of Aybuke's life, highlighting not only the sorrow but also the love, support and unity that emerged in the wake of her passing.

Senay Aybuke Yalcin's life was tragically cut short on June 9, 2017, when she succumbed to her wounds following a brazen attack targeting the car of the Mayor of Kozluk in Batman province. Travelling in a minibus as part of the convoy, Aybuke became a victim of the senseless violence.

The perpetrator of the attack, a member of the PKK terror group, was neutralised by Turkish security forces in March 2018.

Aybuke: I Became a Teacher transcends the screen to become a powerful reminder of the impact of educators. Through tears and laughter, the film invites the audience to reflect on the influence teachers have in shaping the world. As the credits roll, Aybuke's story lingers — a testament to the extraordinary impact one teacher can have on countless lives, and a celebration of a life that burned brightly, leaving behind a legacy that will endure.

Aybuke’s memory lasts

Aybuke’s memory lives on through various initiatives such as schools, libraries, art workshops, parks and streets named after her, along with commemorative events.

The name of the young teacher was given to the high school she graduated from, the street where the terror attack took place, and the orchestra hall of Necmettin Erbakan University in Konya, central Türkiye, from which she graduated.

Batman University also dedicated a class in her name, where she had begun her master's degree, and a public library was opened last year by Kecioren Municipality in the capital Ankara.

Furthermore, a table tennis tournament was held in 2017 and a Turkish folk music solo vocal competition held in 2018 to honour her memory.

Aybuke, whose life was tragically cut short while aspiring to become an academic, is remembered and honoured at her grave, the site of the attack, and the school where she taught, on June 9 and on Teachers' Day every year.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.