TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines' low-cost venture Ajet takes flight in 2024
The airline plans to commence operations by the end of March with simplified services and an economy-class configuration to make air travel affordable.
Turkish Airlines' low-cost venture Ajet takes flight in 2024
Ajet will be based and operate from Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Istanbul’s Anatolian side and Esenboga Airport in the capital Ankara. / Photo: AA / Photo: AA Archive
November 24, 2023

AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkish Airlines, will begin operations under the name AJet Air Transportation Inc., the national flag carrier announced.

Fully owned by Turkish Airlines, low-cost Ajet is set to begin flights at the end of March 2024, according to a statement issued on Friday.

AnadoluJet was established in 2008 to meet the air transportation needs of Anatolia with advantageous prices.

Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said this step is taken as part of the company's goals for the next decade.

"We fully believe that AJet, with its new name, will become an important part of the low-cost aviation industry on a global scale," Bolat stressed.

Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu participated in the launch event and pointed out that air travel is the safest, most comfortable, and fastest mode of transportation essential for establishing international economic collaborations and developing foreign trade activities.

He stated that Türkiye, strategically located in the middle of the continents of Asia, Europe, and Africa, with flight routes connecting developed and developing markets, is rapidly progressing towards becoming the world's transit hub in aviation.

"AJET will elevate our country's global brand value even further," he said.

"The growth strategy of AJET, focusing on increasing international connections in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and other cities in Anatolia, will greatly benefit our citizens as well as tourists visiting our country and consequently contribute significantly to our country's tourism and economy," he added.

Ajet will be based and operate from Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Istanbul’s Anatolian side and Esenboga Airport in the capital Ankara.

By simplifying the services offered and utilising an economy class configuration, the company aims to reflect the cost advantage in ticket prices, making air transportation services accessible to everyone, read the statement.

RelatedTurkish Airlines becomes one of world's strongest airline brands
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us