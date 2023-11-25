WORLD
3 MIN READ
China holds military drills along violence-hit Myanmar border
The Chinese army has launched "combat training activities" along the border with Myanmar, Beijing's Southern Theatre Command has said in a statement that did not specify the duration of the exercises or the number of soldiers involved.
China holds military drills along violence-hit Myanmar border
The aim of the drills is to "test the ability of troops... to control and close borders and to strike with firepower", the army said. / Photo: AP Archive
November 25, 2023

China has begun military exercises along its border with Myanmar and urged its citizens to leave the north of that country, which has been beset by fighting since last month.

The Chinese army has launched "combat training activities" along the border with Myanmar, Beijing's Southern Theatre Command said Saturday in a statement that did not specify the duration of the exercises or the number of soldiers involved.

Clashes have intensified in large areas of Myanmar's northern Shan state, close to the Chinese border, forcing more than 80,000 people to leave their homes, according to the United Nations.

An armed alliance of ethnic minority groups in October launched a major offensive against the army in regions close to the Chinese border, displacing more than 332,000 people, the United Nations has said.

The groups have seized dozens of military positions and a town that is important for trade with China.

Against this backdrop, the Chinese army has launched the military drills.

The aim of the drills is to "test the ability of troops... to control and close borders and to strike with firepower", the army said, adding that it was "ready to respond to all kinds of emergencies".

A significant trade route

Beijing informed Myanmar's ruling junta about the exercises, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Saturday, adding the military would "cooperate with China to work for peace and border stability".

On Friday, state-owned Myanmar media reported that the military's opponents had used drones to drop bombs on vehicles in Muse, a border town opposite China's Ruili city.

The attack, which took place on Thursday, destroyed 120 vehicles "carrying household goods, consumer goods, clothing and construction materials", according to the Global New Light of Myanmar.

A significant proportion of Myanmar's trade with China transits through this region.

The blockage of the trade route has dented the junta's finances, compounding the economic problems the military has faced since the 2021 coup.

China called on Friday for its citizens to leave northern Myanmar "as soon as possible" and to stay away from the fighting.

RelatedUN chief 'deeply concerned' by growing Myanmar conflict
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us