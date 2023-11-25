TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Greece stresses benefits of better relations with Türkiye, noting differences
We owe future generations legacy of ‘peaceful international neighbourhood,’ says Greek Foreign Minister, Gerapetritis.
Greece stresses benefits of better relations with Türkiye, noting differences
Greek FM Gerapetritis noted the Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council to be held in Athens on December 7. / Photo: Reuters
November 25, 2023

Greece has emphasised the benefits of better relations with Türkiye without ignoring fundamental differences between the two countries.

In an article penned for the Parapolitika newspaper on Saturday, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis drew attention to the thaw in relations since February. “In this regard, political and administrative communication channels have been developed in recent months, fostering an improved level of mutual understanding and facilitating the development of essential interpersonal relations.”

“We emphasise mutually beneficial cooperation, namely a positive agenda with measures more of a commercial and economic character and confidence-building measures oriented towards the defense and military dimension,” he wrote.

But Gerapetritis warned about the profound differences between the two neighbouring NATO allies in bilateral relations and international matters.

'Positive climate'

In particular, he noted the Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council to be held in Athens on December 7.

“The Greek government welcomes the upcoming High-Level Cooperation Council with awareness and seriousness. And with our gaze fixed on the next generations. It is to them we owe the legacy of a peaceful international neighbourhood, which will substantially contribute to the prosperity and progress of our country.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed the "positive climate" in relations during a meeting in September in New York.

The leaders confirmed the roadmap and timeline of bilateral contacts as agreed to in an earlier meeting of foreign ministers in Ankara.​​​​​​​

RelatedAmid thaw in ties, Türkiye ready to resume high-level dialogue with Greece
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us