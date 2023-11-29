BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Apple set to end its credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs
Apple sent a proposal to Goldman Sachs to exit from their contract in 12 to 15 months, a US newspaper reports.
Apple set to end its credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs has reportedly been looking to end another credit card partnership with General Motors. / Photo: AP Archive
November 29, 2023

Apple is set to end its credit card tie-up with Goldman Sachs, a US newspaper has reported, as the investment bank pulls back from consumer lending.

Apple sent a proposal to Goldman Sachs to exit from their contract in 12 to 15 months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that this break covers both parties' whole consumer partnership, including a credit card they launched in 2019, as well as a savings account launched this year.

But it is unclear if Apple already has a new issuer for the card, the Journal said.

RelatedSouth Korea mulls $50M fine on Google, Apple for market abuse

This comes as Goldman Sachs has been pulling back from its move into consumer lending, which has proven more costly than anticipated.

According to the Journal, Goldman had earlier told Apple it would be planning to offload the partnership.

The Wall Street bank has discussed the possibility of handing this programme to American Express, while Synchrony Financial has been considering taking over as well, the Journal added.

Goldman Sachs has reportedly been looking to end another credit card partnership with General Motors, and previously reached a deal to sell consumer banking firm GreenSky.

Apple and Goldman Sachs did not reply on the matter.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us