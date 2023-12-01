TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel's attacks on Gaza are crime against humanity: President Erdogan
"Those who commit such crimes must be tried under international law," Turkish President Erdogan says in his speech at the 2023 edition of the UN climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Israel's attacks on Gaza are crime against humanity: President Erdogan
"Türkiye always stood for the peace in all crises and worked for just, fair solutions," the president added. / Photo: AA
December 1, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has labeled Israel's attacks on Gaza a "war crime, crime against humanity."

"What is happening in Gaza is a war crime, a crime against humanity. Those who commit such crimes must be tried under international law," President Erdogan said in his speech at the 2023 edition of the UN climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

Israeli attacks killing over 16,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, can in no way be justified, Erdogan said.

"Türkiye always stood for the peace in all crises and worked for just, fair solutions," he added.

Israel, early Friday, resumed its military operations against Gaza after the end of the humanitarian pause, targeting various areas in the north, center, and south of the besieged enclave, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, according to the ministry in Gaza.

At least 32 Palestinians were killed and many others injured as Israel resumed striking areas in Gaza within hours of the end of the pause, the ministry said.

The pause between Israel and Hamas, which went into effect on November 24, ended on Friday morning.

The 2023 edition of the UN climate summit, commonly known as COP28, is attracting over 180 heads of state and governments from across the globe. Noteworthy is the substantial number of attendance requests, exceeding 500,000 participants.

The conference is set to continue until December 12.

RelatedTürkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation reveals Israeli propaganda during Elon Musk's visit
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us