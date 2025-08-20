The Israeli army has said it had launched a "new phase" of its ongoing aggression to reoccupy Gaza City, escalating its genocide on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"We have begun preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City. Our forces are now holding the outskirts of Gaza City," military spokesman Effie Defrin told a press conference.

He said the military has moved into the second phase of its ground invasion, code-named Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

"Hamas today is not the same Hamas that existed before the operation," Defrin claimed.

According to him, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered 60,000 new call-up notices to reservists and extended 20,000 current service orders to sustain the expansion.

Defrin also said Israel has 75 percent "operational control" of Gaza.

Forced displacement

On August 8, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s War Cabinet approved a plan to gradually reoccupy the enclave, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan calls for forcing nearly 1 million Palestinians southward, surrounding the city and carrying out ground raids into residential districts.