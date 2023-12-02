A SpaceX rocket has launched South Korea's first military spy satellite, intensifying the space race on the peninsula following Pyongyang's recent launch of its own first military satellite, with North Korea warning that any interference with its satellite operations would be considered a declaration of war.

Seoul's reconnaissance satellite, carried by one of Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets, lifted off from the Vandenberg US Space Force Base in California at 10:19 am local time (GMT 1819 GMT) on Friday.

The rocket was emblazoned with the word "KOREA."

The Yohnap news agency reported that the satellite reached orbit soon after and that communication was successfully established with ground control.

Citing South Korea's defence ministry, Yonhap reported that "the satellite was placed in orbit approximately four minutes after launch at 10:19 am, and succeeded in communicating with a ground station at 11:37 am, which means it is operating normally."

Reaching orbit would mean that South Korea has acquired its first domestically built spy satellite to monitor nuclear-armed North Korea.

Seoul plans to launch four additional spy satellites by the end of 2025 to bolster its reconnaissance capacity over the North.

Set to orbit between 400 and 600 kilometres (250 to 370 miles) above Earth, Seoul's satellite is capable of detecting an object as small as 30 centimetres (11.8 inches), according to Yonhap.

"Considering resolution and its capacity for Earth observation... our satellite technology ranks in the top five globally," the defence ministry official said, as quoted by Yonhap.

'Declaration of war'

Meantime, North Korea said on Saturday it would consider any interference with its satellite operations a declaration of war and would mobilise its war deterrence if any attack against its strategic assets were imminent.

Pyongyang would respond to any US interference in space by eliminating the viability of US spy satellites, state media KCNA reported, citing a statement from North Korea's defence ministry spokesperson.

"In case the US tries to violate the legitimate territory of a sovereign state by weaponising the latest technologies illegally and unjustly, the DPRK will consider taking responsive action measures for self-defence to undermine or destroy the viability of the US spy satellites," the statement said.

DPRK are the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea says it successfully launched its first military spy satellite on Nov. 21, transmitting photos of military installations in the US mainland, Japan and the US territory of Guam.

A US Space Command spokesman, asked if Washington had the capability to interrupt the North Korean satellite's reconnaissance operations, said the US could deny an adversary's space capabilities using a variety of means, according to US broadcaster RFA.